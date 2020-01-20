iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Ess Dee Aluminium Ltd Cash Flow Statement

1.95
(-4.88%)
Jan 20, 2020|03:08:32 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Ess Dee Aluminium Ltd

Ess Dee Aluminium Ltd FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Profit before tax

-501.02

-500.87

-179.03

46.04

Depreciation

-39.91

-43.41

-44.22

-44.34

Tax paid

0

-10.09

48.92

-15.66

Working capital

9.06

-446.65

-52.77

-53.28

Other operating items

Operating

-531.87

-1,001.04

-227.1

-67.24

Capital expenditure

-75.8

0.86

-8.78

262.95

Free cash flow

-607.68

-1,000.17

-235.89

195.7

Equity raised

299.68

1,321.63

1,592.22

1,544.27

Investing

-0.27

0.27

0.12

0

Financing

168.72

527.5

317.53

160.73

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-139.54

849.23

1,673.99

1,900.71

Ess Dee Aluminium Ltd : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Ess Dee Aluminium Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.