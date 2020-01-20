Ess Dee Aluminium Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Profit before tax
-501.02
-500.87
-179.03
46.04
Depreciation
-39.91
-43.41
-44.22
-44.34
Tax paid
0
-10.09
48.92
-15.66
Working capital
9.06
-446.65
-52.77
-53.28
Other operating items
Operating
-531.87
-1,001.04
-227.1
-67.24
Capital expenditure
-75.8
0.86
-8.78
262.95
Free cash flow
-607.68
-1,000.17
-235.89
195.7
Equity raised
299.68
1,321.63
1,592.22
1,544.27
Investing
-0.27
0.27
0.12
0
Financing
168.72
527.5
317.53
160.73
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-139.54
849.23
1,673.99
1,900.71
