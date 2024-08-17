Ess Dee Aluminium Ltd Half Yearly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2019
|Sept-2019
|Mar-2019
|Dec-2018
|Sept-2018
Gross Sales
0
0
0
0
0
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
0
0
0
0
0
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.01
0.01
0.08
0.12
0.08
Total Income
0.01
0.01
0.08
0.12
0.08
Total Expenditure
3.9
2.69
591.86
4.03
2.69
PBIDT
-3.89
-2.68
-591.78
-3.91
-2.6
Interest
141.39
92.2
80.78
122.05
81.22
PBDT
-145.28
-94.88
-672.56
-125.97
-83.83
Depreciation
2.72
1.36
19.44
29.37
19.55
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-148
-96.23
-691.99
-155.34
-103.37
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-148
-96.23
-691.99
-155.34
-103.37
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
-589.19
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-148
-96.23
-102.8
-155.34
-103.37
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-46.18
-30.03
0
-48.47
-32.26
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
32.05
32.05
32.05
32.05
32.05
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
0
0
0
0
0
PBDTM(%)
-
-
-
-
-
PATM(%)
0
0
0
0
0
