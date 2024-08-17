iifl-logo-icon 1
Ess Dee Aluminium Ltd Half Yearly Results

1.95
(-4.88%)
Jan 20, 2020|03:08:32 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2019Sept-2019Mar-2019Dec-2018Sept-2018

Gross Sales

0

0

0

0

0

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

0

0

0

0

0

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.01

0.01

0.08

0.12

0.08

Total Income

0.01

0.01

0.08

0.12

0.08

Total Expenditure

3.9

2.69

591.86

4.03

2.69

PBIDT

-3.89

-2.68

-591.78

-3.91

-2.6

Interest

141.39

92.2

80.78

122.05

81.22

PBDT

-145.28

-94.88

-672.56

-125.97

-83.83

Depreciation

2.72

1.36

19.44

29.37

19.55

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

-148

-96.23

-691.99

-155.34

-103.37

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-148

-96.23

-691.99

-155.34

-103.37

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

-589.19

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-148

-96.23

-102.8

-155.34

-103.37

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-46.18

-30.03

0

-48.47

-32.26

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

32.05

32.05

32.05

32.05

32.05

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

0

0

0

0

0

PBDTM(%)

-

-

-

-

-

PATM(%)

0

0

0

0

0

