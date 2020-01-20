iifl-logo-icon 1
Ess Dee Aluminium Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

1.95
(-4.88%)
Jan 20, 2020|03:08:32 PM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Revenue

0

0.39

426.57

772.79

yoy growth (%)

-100

-99.9

-44.8

14.89

Raw materials

-5.59

-78.06

-277.73

-501.36

As % of sales

0

19,749.43

65.1

64.87

Employee costs

-3.75

-11.19

-29.99

-31.38

As % of sales

0

2,832.63

7.03

4.06

Other costs

-313.03

-268.44

-204.17

-77.98

As % of sales (Other Cost)

0

67,907.94

47.86

10.09

Operating profit

-322.38

-357.31

-85.33

162.06

OPM

0

-90,390

-20

20.97

Depreciation

-39.91

-43.41

-44.22

-44.34

Interest expense

-139.29

-107.9

-92.08

-75.68

Other income

0.56

7.76

42.6

4.01

Profit before tax

-501.02

-500.87

-179.03

46.04

Taxes

0

-10.09

48.92

-15.66

Tax rate

0

2.01

-27.32

-34.01

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-501.02

-510.97

-130.1

30.38

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-501.02

-510.97

-130.1

30.38

yoy growth (%)

-1.94

292.72

-528.26

-39.5

NPM

0

-1,29,262.25

-30.5

3.93

