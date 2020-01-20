Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Revenue
0
0.39
426.57
772.79
yoy growth (%)
-100
-99.9
-44.8
14.89
Raw materials
-5.59
-78.06
-277.73
-501.36
As % of sales
0
19,749.43
65.1
64.87
Employee costs
-3.75
-11.19
-29.99
-31.38
As % of sales
0
2,832.63
7.03
4.06
Other costs
-313.03
-268.44
-204.17
-77.98
As % of sales (Other Cost)
0
67,907.94
47.86
10.09
Operating profit
-322.38
-357.31
-85.33
162.06
OPM
0
-90,390
-20
20.97
Depreciation
-39.91
-43.41
-44.22
-44.34
Interest expense
-139.29
-107.9
-92.08
-75.68
Other income
0.56
7.76
42.6
4.01
Profit before tax
-501.02
-500.87
-179.03
46.04
Taxes
0
-10.09
48.92
-15.66
Tax rate
0
2.01
-27.32
-34.01
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-501.02
-510.97
-130.1
30.38
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-501.02
-510.97
-130.1
30.38
yoy growth (%)
-1.94
292.72
-528.26
-39.5
NPM
0
-1,29,262.25
-30.5
3.93
