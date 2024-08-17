iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Ess Dee Aluminium Ltd Quarterly Results

1.95
(-4.88%)
Jan 20, 2020|03:08:32 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2019Sept-2019Jun-2019Mar-2019Dec-2018

Gross Sales

0

0

0

0

0

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

0

0

0

0

0

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0

0

0.01

0.04

0.04

Total Income

0

0

0.01

0.04

0.04

Total Expenditure

1.21

1.23

1.45

590.53

1.35

PBIDT

-1.21

-1.23

-1.45

-590.49

-1.31

Interest

49.19

47.27

44.93

40.5

40.83

PBDT

-50.41

-48.5

-46.38

-630.99

-42.14

Depreciation

1.36

0.68

0.68

9.75

9.83

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

-51.76

-49.18

-47.06

-640.73

-51.97

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-51.76

-49.18

-47.06

-640.73

-51.97

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

-589.19

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-51.76

-49.18

-47.06

-51.54

-51.97

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-16.15

-15.34

-14.68

-199.93

-16.22

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

32.05

32.05

32.05

32.05

32.05

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

0

0

0

0

0

PBDTM(%)

0

0

0

0

0

PATM(%)

0

0

0

0

0

Ess Dee Aluminium Ltd: Related NEWS

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Ess Dee Aluminium Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.