Ess Dee Aluminium Ltd Quarterly Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2019
|Sept-2019
|Jun-2019
|Mar-2019
|Dec-2018
Gross Sales
0
0
0
0
0
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
0
0
0
0
0
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0
0
0.01
0.04
0.04
Total Income
0
0
0.01
0.04
0.04
Total Expenditure
1.21
1.23
1.45
590.53
1.35
PBIDT
-1.21
-1.23
-1.45
-590.49
-1.31
Interest
49.19
47.27
44.93
40.5
40.83
PBDT
-50.41
-48.5
-46.38
-630.99
-42.14
Depreciation
1.36
0.68
0.68
9.75
9.83
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-51.76
-49.18
-47.06
-640.73
-51.97
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-51.76
-49.18
-47.06
-640.73
-51.97
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
-589.19
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-51.76
-49.18
-47.06
-51.54
-51.97
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-16.15
-15.34
-14.68
-199.93
-16.22
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
32.05
32.05
32.05
32.05
32.05
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
0
0
0
0
0
PBDTM(%)
0
0
0
0
0
PATM(%)
0
0
0
0
0
