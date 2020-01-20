Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-38.95
-99.81
-46.63
18.98
Op profit growth
-5.77
280.39
-160.22
4.78
EBIT growth
-4.55
309.22
-178.94
6.93
Net profit growth
0.26
267.63
-512.54
-26.46
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
-75,744.14
-49,073.7
-23.3
20.65
EBIT margin
-84,236.2
-53,875.13
-23.78
16.07
Net profit margin
-1,12,913.12
-68,747.03
-33.78
4.37
RoCE
-51.28
-36
-7.44
9.56
RoNW
136.24
-30.56
-4.64
1.04
RoA
-17.18
-11.48
-2.64
0.65
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
0
0
0
11.67
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-190.9
-191.71
-62.85
-3.11
Book value per share
-121.33
56.19
233.44
284.37
Valuation ratios
P/E
0
0
0
10.53
P/CEPS
-0.23
-0.22
-1.66
-39.4
P/B
-0.37
0.77
0.44
0.43
EV/EBIDTA
-3
-2.51
-16.38
4.92
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
0
1.81
-25.19
-33.68
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
0
1,04,827.48
414.68
232.95
Inventory days
6,237.89
21,754.93
73
45.8
Creditor days
-43.08
-59.55
-77.56
-81.58
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
2.93
3.94
1.11
-1.69
Net debt / equity
-2.57
4.77
0.89
0.56
Net debt / op. profit
-2.62
-2.12
-6.31
2.92
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-1,223.91
-9,815.17
-65.28
-64.16
Employee costs
-1,188.96
-2,273.19
-8.73
-5.04
Other costs
-73,431.26
-37,085.33
-49.28
-10.14
