iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Ess Dee Aluminium Ltd Key Ratios

1.95
(-4.88%)
Jan 20, 2020|03:08:32 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Ess Dee Aluminium Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-38.95

-99.81

-46.63

18.98

Op profit growth

-5.77

280.39

-160.22

4.78

EBIT growth

-4.55

309.22

-178.94

6.93

Net profit growth

0.26

267.63

-512.54

-26.46

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

-75,744.14

-49,073.7

-23.3

20.65

EBIT margin

-84,236.2

-53,875.13

-23.78

16.07

Net profit margin

-1,12,913.12

-68,747.03

-33.78

4.37

RoCE

-51.28

-36

-7.44

9.56

RoNW

136.24

-30.56

-4.64

1.04

RoA

-17.18

-11.48

-2.64

0.65

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

0

0

0

11.67

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-190.9

-191.71

-62.85

-3.11

Book value per share

-121.33

56.19

233.44

284.37

Valuation ratios

P/E

0

0

0

10.53

P/CEPS

-0.23

-0.22

-1.66

-39.4

P/B

-0.37

0.77

0.44

0.43

EV/EBIDTA

-3

-2.51

-16.38

4.92

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

0

1.81

-25.19

-33.68

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

0

1,04,827.48

414.68

232.95

Inventory days

6,237.89

21,754.93

73

45.8

Creditor days

-43.08

-59.55

-77.56

-81.58

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

2.93

3.94

1.11

-1.69

Net debt / equity

-2.57

4.77

0.89

0.56

Net debt / op. profit

-2.62

-2.12

-6.31

2.92

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-1,223.91

-9,815.17

-65.28

-64.16

Employee costs

-1,188.96

-2,273.19

-8.73

-5.04

Other costs

-73,431.26

-37,085.33

-49.28

-10.14

Ess Dee Aluminium Ltd : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Ess Dee Aluminium Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.