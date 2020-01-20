iifl-logo-icon 1
Ess Dee Aluminium Ltd Balance Sheet

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Equity Capital

32.05

32.05

32.05

32.05

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-1,127.49

-351.18

149.84

660.82

Net Worth

-1,095.44

-319.13

181.89

692.87

Minority Interest

Debt

1,114.13

958.16

822.56

648.56

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

18.68

639.03

1,004.45

1,341.43

Fixed Assets

39.86

691.03

817.14

948.93

Intangible Assets

Investments

0.02

13.19

13.46

13.19

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0.44

Networking Capital

-21.95

-65.96

173.08

371.85

Inventories

5.57

5.57

11.14

67.34

Inventory Days

0

10,286.11

57.62

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0

410.6

Debtor Days

0

0

351.33

Other Current Assets

95.03

148.09

373.29

169.91

Sundry Creditors

-4.31

-33.13

-33.02

-75.24

Creditor Days

0

30,488.99

64.37

Other Current Liabilities

-118.24

-186.49

-178.33

-200.76

Cash

0.75

0.75

0.77

7.02

Total Assets

18.68

639.01

1,004.45

1,341.43

