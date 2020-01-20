Ess Dee Aluminium Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Equity Capital
32.05
32.05
32.05
32.05
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-1,127.49
-351.18
149.84
660.82
Net Worth
-1,095.44
-319.13
181.89
692.87
Minority Interest
Debt
1,114.13
958.16
822.56
648.56
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
18.68
639.03
1,004.45
1,341.43
Fixed Assets
39.86
691.03
817.14
948.93
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.02
13.19
13.46
13.19
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0.44
Networking Capital
-21.95
-65.96
173.08
371.85
Inventories
5.57
5.57
11.14
67.34
Inventory Days
0
10,286.11
57.62
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
410.6
Debtor Days
0
0
351.33
Other Current Assets
95.03
148.09
373.29
169.91
Sundry Creditors
-4.31
-33.13
-33.02
-75.24
Creditor Days
0
30,488.99
64.37
Other Current Liabilities
-118.24
-186.49
-178.33
-200.76
Cash
0.75
0.75
0.77
7.02
Total Assets
18.68
639.01
1,004.45
1,341.43
