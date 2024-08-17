Ess Dee Aluminium Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2019
|Dec-2018
|Dec-2015
|Dec-2014
|Dec-2013
Gross Sales
0
0
423.61
645.46
544.77
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
0
0
423.61
645.46
544.77
Other Operating Income
0
0
0.46
4.25
0
Other Income
0.01
0.12
5.69
5.63
4.5
Total Income
0.01
0.12
429.76
655.34
549.27
Total Expenditure
3.9
4.03
346.48
507.37
412.23
PBIDT
-3.89
-3.91
83.27
147.97
137.02
Interest
141.39
122.05
69.69
60.87
46.31
PBDT
-145.28
-125.97
13.58
87.1
90.7
Depreciation
2.72
29.37
37.06
40.6
31.95
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0
2.24
-7.61
Deferred Tax
0
0
0.13
13.57
25.21
Reported Profit After Tax
-148
-155.34
-23.61
30.69
41.15
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-148
-155.34
-23.61
30.69
41.15
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-148
-155.34
-23.61
30.69
41.15
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-46.18
-48.47
-7.37
9.58
12.84
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
32.05
32.05
32.05
32.05
32.04
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
1,29,78,994
1,29,78,944
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
40.5
40.5
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
4,35,000
4,35,000
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
2.28
2.27
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
1.36
1.36
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
1,86,33,867
1,86,33,868
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
97.72
97.72
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
58.14
58.13
PBIDTM(%)
0
0
19.65
22.92
25.15
PBDTM(%)
0
0
3.2
13.49
16.65
PATM(%)
0
0
-5.57
4.75
7.55
