Ess Dee Aluminium Ltd Nine Monthly Results

1.95
(-4.88%)
Jan 20, 2020|03:08:32 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2019Dec-2018Dec-2015Dec-2014Dec-2013

Gross Sales

0

0

423.61

645.46

544.77

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

0

0

423.61

645.46

544.77

Other Operating Income

0

0

0.46

4.25

0

Other Income

0.01

0.12

5.69

5.63

4.5

Total Income

0.01

0.12

429.76

655.34

549.27

Total Expenditure

3.9

4.03

346.48

507.37

412.23

PBIDT

-3.89

-3.91

83.27

147.97

137.02

Interest

141.39

122.05

69.69

60.87

46.31

PBDT

-145.28

-125.97

13.58

87.1

90.7

Depreciation

2.72

29.37

37.06

40.6

31.95

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0

2.24

-7.61

Deferred Tax

0

0

0.13

13.57

25.21

Reported Profit After Tax

-148

-155.34

-23.61

30.69

41.15

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-148

-155.34

-23.61

30.69

41.15

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-148

-155.34

-23.61

30.69

41.15

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-46.18

-48.47

-7.37

9.58

12.84

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

32.05

32.05

32.05

32.05

32.04

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

1,29,78,994

1,29,78,944

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

40.5

40.5

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

4,35,000

4,35,000

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

2.28

2.27

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

1.36

1.36

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

1,86,33,867

1,86,33,868

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

97.72

97.72

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

58.14

58.13

PBIDTM(%)

0

0

19.65

22.92

25.15

PBDTM(%)

0

0

3.2

13.49

16.65

PATM(%)

0

0

-5.57

4.75

7.55

