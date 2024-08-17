Ess Dee Aluminium Ltd Summary

Ess Dee Aluminium Ltd is a leading supplier of primary packaging materials in India. They are in the business of manufacturing and marketing Aluminium foils and polyvinyl film based packing products for the pharmaceuticals industry. They are the first in India to manufacture dedicated high-end pharma packaging products like cold form blister and child-resistant-blister packaging. The company has their manufacturing facilities at Daman and Goa.The company was incorporated as Ess Dee Aluminium Pvt Ltd on February 10, 2004. The company was converted into a public limited company and the name was changed to Ess Dee Aluminium Ltd on June 14, 2006. In the year 2004, the company completed the construction of the factort at Daman for manufacturing Aluminium foil based packaging products with the capacity of 3600 MTPA.In the year 2006, Atlanta Vinyl Pvt Ltd was amalgamated with the company thereby adding an additional unit for manufacturing Poly Vinyl Films based packaging products at Goa with the capacity of 4200 MTPA. Also, the company acquired the entire paid up capital of Flex Art Foil Pvt Ltd which is engaged in the business of printing aluminium foil based packaging products.In November 2006, the company commissioned the second cold rolling mill which enhanced the capcity from 3600 tpa to 9100 tpa. The company set up and commissioned PVdC coating line for barrier sensitive high end pharmaceutical producs.During the year 2007-08, the company increased the capcity of cold rolling from 9100 MT to 18000 Mt which would enable the company to cater light guage and ultra light gauge foil suitable for the Food and FMCG sectors. The company forayed into the FMCG and Retail space during the year and thus they extended their product portfolio by including specialized packaging for the Food and FMCG sectors. The company has been ranked No 1 in the Packaging Sector for the year 2007 based on the ranking of the Top 500 Indian Manufacturing SMBs, initiated by Industry 2.0, a monthly manufacturing technology publication. Their factory at Dunetha, Nani Daman received the Food Safety Management System Certificate in compliance with the ISO 22000:2005 from a renowned accreditation body, CERMET, Italy.The company received the Business Leadership Award for Leadership Development - 2007 from the Indian Economic Development & Research Association (IEDRA) for outstanding contribution and services to the packaging sector. They also received the prestigious International Quality Excelence Award 2007 from the International Business Productivity Forum.The company is setting up a plant in Sikkim which is expected to be commissioned in the financial year 2008-09. Also, they are in the process of setting up a plant in UAE.