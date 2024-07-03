iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Maan Aluminium Ltd Share Price

119.81
(-2.89%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:02 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open127
  • Day's High127
  • 52 Wk High259.5
  • Prev. Close123.38
  • Day's Low118.51
  • 52 Wk Low 111.4
  • Turnover (lac)105.73
  • P/E29.01
  • Face Value5
  • Book Value31.73
  • EPS4.3
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)647.99
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Maan Aluminium Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Non Ferrous Metals

Open

127

Prev. Close

123.38

Turnover(Lac.)

105.73

Day's High

127

Day's Low

118.51

52 Week's High

259.5

52 Week's Low

111.4

Book Value

31.73

Face Value

5

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

647.99

P/E

29.01

EPS

4.3

Divi. Yield

0

Maan Aluminium Ltd Corporate Action

5 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

9 Jun 2023

12:00 AM

Split

arrow

19 Jul 2023

12:00 AM

Bonus

arrow

10 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 10 Sep, 2024

arrow

10 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Maan Aluminium Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Maan Aluminium Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|04:50 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 58.86%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 58.86%

Non-Promoter- 0.42%

Institutions: 0.42%

Non-Institutions: 40.71%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Maan Aluminium Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

27.04

13.52

13.52

6.76

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

136.04

116.75

70.85

57.3

Net Worth

163.08

130.27

84.37

64.06

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

572.29

402.87

524.18

447.08

yoy growth (%)

42.05

-23.14

17.24

28.05

Raw materials

-472.93

-341.1

-478.1

-407.1

As % of sales

82.63

84.66

91.2

91.05

Employee costs

-11.44

-9.62

-8.57

-6.12

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

29.74

19.87

9.14

9.76

Depreciation

-3.46

-3.2

-2.47

-1.7

Tax paid

-7.77

-5.07

-1.59

-3.35

Working capital

4.92

49.22

-2.79

-23.34

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

42.05

-23.14

17.24

28.05

Op profit growth

34.06

97.95

-3.05

57.14

EBIT growth

45.79

72.45

-11.91

39.41

Net profit growth

48.54

95.97

17.64

96.46

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2009Mar-2008

Gross Sales

45.7

37.61

Excise Duty

3.52

3.05

Net Sales

42.16

34.56

Other Operating Income

0

0

Other Income

0

0

View Annually Results

Maan Aluminium Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Hindustan Zinc Ltd

HINDZINC

469.15

22.531,98,167.462,2982.777,99418.08

Hindalco Industries Ltd

HINDALCO

591.15

23.671,32,833.561,8910.5822,262303.02

National Aluminium Company Ltd

NATIONALUM

208

13.438,201.941,062.182.44,001.4886.33

Hindustan Copper Ltd

HINDCOPPER

250.23

60.1924,214.28101.680.37518.1924.89

Gravita India Ltd

GRAVITA

2,290.75

92.0616,919.4850.580.21786.3204.26

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Maan Aluminium Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Ravinder Nath Jain

Executive Director (Marketing)

Priti Jain

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Rajesh Jain

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Amit Jain

Executive Director

Ashish Jain

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Suresh Chander Malik

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Rajpal Jain

Director & Chief Executive Off

Viksit Chadha

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Sandeep Kumar Agarwal

Additional Executive Director

Naveen Gupta

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Maan Aluminium Ltd

Summary

Maan Aluminium Ltd (formerly known as Man Aluminium Limited) was incorporated in 1988 with a project to manufacture Aluminium Extrusions. The Company is engaged in the manufacture and sale of aluminum products. Its principal product includes aluminium extruded sections/profiles. It manufactures a range of shapes, which are used in automobiles, automation, air conditioning, architectural, building and construction, carpet profiles, curtain wall, doors, electrical, electronics, heavy engineering, hinge/handle, heat sinks, irrigation, ladder profiles, lighting, road transport, scaffolding, shutter, syntex, textiles, ventilation and windows. The Company has an annual capacity of 9,000 metric tons under one roof with three hydraulic extrusion presses of 900, 1,200 and 1,450 tons which are controlled by Micro-processor based technology and programmable logic control (PLC) system. It is fully integrated plant with a Billet casting and Die manufacturing facility, our in-house foundry has two furnaces with a capacity of 5 and 10 metric tons respectively.MAAN Aluminium Ltd is a secondary producer of Aluminum in India. The company commenced commercial production & today has the distinction of being Indias largest manufacturer & exporter of Aluminium Extruded Products, comprising 50% of the countrys exports.Extrusion is a process of shaping material of various different aluminium alloys into specific shapes as per the dies, these extruded sections have a definitive cross-sectional profil
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Maan Aluminium Ltd share price today?

The Maan Aluminium Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹119.81 today.

What is the Market Cap of Maan Aluminium Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Maan Aluminium Ltd is ₹647.99 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Maan Aluminium Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Maan Aluminium Ltd is 29.01 and 3.93 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Maan Aluminium Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Maan Aluminium Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Maan Aluminium Ltd is ₹111.4 and ₹259.5 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Maan Aluminium Ltd?

Maan Aluminium Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 68.51%, 3 Years at 60.22%, 1 Year at -18.78%, 6 Month at -12.18%, 3 Month at -30.33% and 1 Month at -14.96%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Maan Aluminium Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Maan Aluminium Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 58.87 %
Institutions - 0.42 %
Public - 40.71 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Maan Aluminium Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.