SectorNon Ferrous Metals
Open₹127
Prev. Close₹123.38
Turnover(Lac.)₹105.73
Day's High₹127
Day's Low₹118.51
52 Week's High₹259.5
52 Week's Low₹111.4
Book Value₹31.73
Face Value₹5
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)647.99
P/E29.01
EPS4.3
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
27.04
13.52
13.52
6.76
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
136.04
116.75
70.85
57.3
Net Worth
163.08
130.27
84.37
64.06
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
572.29
402.87
524.18
447.08
yoy growth (%)
42.05
-23.14
17.24
28.05
Raw materials
-472.93
-341.1
-478.1
-407.1
As % of sales
82.63
84.66
91.2
91.05
Employee costs
-11.44
-9.62
-8.57
-6.12
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
29.74
19.87
9.14
9.76
Depreciation
-3.46
-3.2
-2.47
-1.7
Tax paid
-7.77
-5.07
-1.59
-3.35
Working capital
4.92
49.22
-2.79
-23.34
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
42.05
-23.14
17.24
28.05
Op profit growth
34.06
97.95
-3.05
57.14
EBIT growth
45.79
72.45
-11.91
39.41
Net profit growth
48.54
95.97
17.64
96.46
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2009
|Mar-2008
Gross Sales
45.7
37.61
Excise Duty
3.52
3.05
Net Sales
42.16
34.56
Other Operating Income
0
0
Other Income
0
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Hindustan Zinc Ltd
HINDZINC
469.15
|22.53
|1,98,167.46
|2,298
|2.77
|7,994
|18.08
Hindalco Industries Ltd
HINDALCO
591.15
|23.67
|1,32,833.56
|1,891
|0.58
|22,262
|303.02
National Aluminium Company Ltd
NATIONALUM
208
|13.4
|38,201.94
|1,062.18
|2.4
|4,001.48
|86.33
Hindustan Copper Ltd
HINDCOPPER
250.23
|60.19
|24,214.28
|101.68
|0.37
|518.19
|24.89
Gravita India Ltd
GRAVITA
2,290.75
|92.06
|16,919.48
|50.58
|0.21
|786.3
|204.26
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Ravinder Nath Jain
Executive Director (Marketing)
Priti Jain
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Rajesh Jain
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Amit Jain
Executive Director
Ashish Jain
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Suresh Chander Malik
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Rajpal Jain
Director & Chief Executive Off
Viksit Chadha
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Sandeep Kumar Agarwal
Additional Executive Director
Naveen Gupta
Reports by Maan Aluminium Ltd
Summary
Maan Aluminium Ltd (formerly known as Man Aluminium Limited) was incorporated in 1988 with a project to manufacture Aluminium Extrusions. The Company is engaged in the manufacture and sale of aluminum products. Its principal product includes aluminium extruded sections/profiles. It manufactures a range of shapes, which are used in automobiles, automation, air conditioning, architectural, building and construction, carpet profiles, curtain wall, doors, electrical, electronics, heavy engineering, hinge/handle, heat sinks, irrigation, ladder profiles, lighting, road transport, scaffolding, shutter, syntex, textiles, ventilation and windows. The Company has an annual capacity of 9,000 metric tons under one roof with three hydraulic extrusion presses of 900, 1,200 and 1,450 tons which are controlled by Micro-processor based technology and programmable logic control (PLC) system. It is fully integrated plant with a Billet casting and Die manufacturing facility, our in-house foundry has two furnaces with a capacity of 5 and 10 metric tons respectively.MAAN Aluminium Ltd is a secondary producer of Aluminum in India. The company commenced commercial production & today has the distinction of being Indias largest manufacturer & exporter of Aluminium Extruded Products, comprising 50% of the countrys exports.Extrusion is a process of shaping material of various different aluminium alloys into specific shapes as per the dies, these extruded sections have a definitive cross-sectional profil
The Maan Aluminium Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹119.81 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Maan Aluminium Ltd is ₹647.99 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Maan Aluminium Ltd is 29.01 and 3.93 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Maan Aluminium Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Maan Aluminium Ltd is ₹111.4 and ₹259.5 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Maan Aluminium Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 68.51%, 3 Years at 60.22%, 1 Year at -18.78%, 6 Month at -12.18%, 3 Month at -30.33% and 1 Month at -14.96%.
