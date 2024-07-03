Summary

Maan Aluminium Ltd (formerly known as Man Aluminium Limited) was incorporated in 1988 with a project to manufacture Aluminium Extrusions. The Company is engaged in the manufacture and sale of aluminum products. Its principal product includes aluminium extruded sections/profiles. It manufactures a range of shapes, which are used in automobiles, automation, air conditioning, architectural, building and construction, carpet profiles, curtain wall, doors, electrical, electronics, heavy engineering, hinge/handle, heat sinks, irrigation, ladder profiles, lighting, road transport, scaffolding, shutter, syntex, textiles, ventilation and windows. The Company has an annual capacity of 9,000 metric tons under one roof with three hydraulic extrusion presses of 900, 1,200 and 1,450 tons which are controlled by Micro-processor based technology and programmable logic control (PLC) system. It is fully integrated plant with a Billet casting and Die manufacturing facility, our in-house foundry has two furnaces with a capacity of 5 and 10 metric tons respectively.MAAN Aluminium Ltd is a secondary producer of Aluminum in India. The company commenced commercial production & today has the distinction of being Indias largest manufacturer & exporter of Aluminium Extruded Products, comprising 50% of the countrys exports.Extrusion is a process of shaping material of various different aluminium alloys into specific shapes as per the dies, these extruded sections have a definitive cross-sectional profil

