|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|14 Nov 2024
|5 Nov 2024
|MAAN ALUMINIUM LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Half Year ended September 30 2024 It is to inform that the Board of Directors of the Company in their meeting held today has approved : 1. Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Half Year Ended September 30, 2024 under Ind AS; together with a copy of Limited Review Report of our Statutory Auditors. We are attaching herewith a copy of the approved results along with the Limited Review Report of the Auditors. We are also arranging publication of results in newspapers, as per SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|13 Aug 2024
|5 Aug 2024
|MAAN ALUMINIUM LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited financial results for quarter ended 30.06.2024 and other agenda Items. Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter Ended on 30.06.2024 (As per BSE Announcement dated on 13/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|30 May 2024
|22 May 2024
|MAAN ALUMINIUM LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results Of The Company For The Quarter And Financial Year Ended 31.03.2024 Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|14 Feb 2024
|5 Feb 2024
|MAAN ALUMINIUM LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Nine Months ended December 31 2023 as per Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015. 2. Any other matter if any. Un-Audited Financial results for the Quarter ended on 31.12.2023 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/02/2024)
