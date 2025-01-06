Maan Aluminium Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
29.74
19.87
9.14
9.76
Depreciation
-3.46
-3.2
-2.47
-1.7
Tax paid
-7.77
-5.07
-1.59
-3.35
Working capital
4.92
49.22
-2.79
-23.34
Other operating items
Operating
23.44
60.81
2.28
-18.63
Capital expenditure
11.44
11.12
10.93
2.77
Free cash flow
34.88
71.93
13.21
-15.86
Equity raised
114.28
86.56
65.23
52.53
Investing
0
0.01
0
0
Financing
25.63
54.88
1.25
-9.01
Dividends paid
1.35
0.68
0.82
0.67
Net in cash
176.14
214.06
80.52
28.34
