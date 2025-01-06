iifl-logo-icon 1
Maan Aluminium Ltd Cash Flow Statement

119.81
(-2.89%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:02 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Maan Aluminium Ltd

Maan Aluminium FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

29.74

19.87

9.14

9.76

Depreciation

-3.46

-3.2

-2.47

-1.7

Tax paid

-7.77

-5.07

-1.59

-3.35

Working capital

4.92

49.22

-2.79

-23.34

Other operating items

Operating

23.44

60.81

2.28

-18.63

Capital expenditure

11.44

11.12

10.93

2.77

Free cash flow

34.88

71.93

13.21

-15.86

Equity raised

114.28

86.56

65.23

52.53

Investing

0

0.01

0

0

Financing

25.63

54.88

1.25

-9.01

Dividends paid

1.35

0.68

0.82

0.67

Net in cash

176.14

214.06

80.52

28.34

