Maan Aluminium Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
27.04
13.52
13.52
6.76
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
136.04
116.75
70.85
57.3
Net Worth
163.08
130.27
84.37
64.06
Minority Interest
Debt
32.61
56.11
65.6
73.15
Deferred Tax Liability Net
3.77
3.42
3.14
2.8
Total Liabilities
199.46
189.8
153.11
140.01
Fixed Assets
55.57
51.71
45.72
37.63
Intangible Assets
Investments
4.5
0.51
0.01
0.01
Deferred Tax Asset Net
1.14
0.7
0.45
0.38
Networking Capital
137.58
134.44
105.42
91.14
Inventories
39.77
34.95
37.19
32.68
Inventory Days
23.71
29.6
Sundry Debtors
89.31
115.59
72.66
62.44
Debtor Days
46.34
56.56
Other Current Assets
35.27
19.69
14.35
16.62
Sundry Creditors
-21.83
-30.61
-11.67
-13.77
Creditor Days
7.44
12.47
Other Current Liabilities
-4.94
-5.18
-7.11
-6.83
Cash
0.67
2.43
1.51
10.85
Total Assets
199.46
189.79
153.11
140.01
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.