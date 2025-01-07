iifl-logo-icon 1
Maan Aluminium Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

116
(-3.18%)
Jan 7, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

572.29

402.87

524.18

447.08

yoy growth (%)

42.05

-23.14

17.24

28.05

Raw materials

-472.93

-341.1

-478.1

-407.1

As % of sales

82.63

84.66

91.2

91.05

Employee costs

-11.44

-9.62

-8.57

-6.12

As % of sales

1.99

2.38

1.63

1.36

Other costs

-55.06

-27.64

-25.12

-21.08

As % of sales (Other Cost)

9.62

6.86

4.79

4.71

Operating profit

32.85

24.5

12.37

12.76

OPM

5.74

6.08

2.36

2.85

Depreciation

-3.46

-3.2

-2.47

-1.7

Interest expense

-4.88

-3.88

-4.62

-5.86

Other income

5.25

2.45

3.86

4.57

Profit before tax

29.74

19.87

9.14

9.76

Taxes

-7.77

-5.07

-1.59

-3.35

Tax rate

-26.12

-25.55

-17.47

-34.31

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

21.97

14.79

7.55

6.41

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

21.97

14.79

7.55

6.41

yoy growth (%)

48.54

95.97

17.64

96.46

NPM

3.84

3.67

1.44

1.43

