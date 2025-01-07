Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
572.29
402.87
524.18
447.08
yoy growth (%)
42.05
-23.14
17.24
28.05
Raw materials
-472.93
-341.1
-478.1
-407.1
As % of sales
82.63
84.66
91.2
91.05
Employee costs
-11.44
-9.62
-8.57
-6.12
As % of sales
1.99
2.38
1.63
1.36
Other costs
-55.06
-27.64
-25.12
-21.08
As % of sales (Other Cost)
9.62
6.86
4.79
4.71
Operating profit
32.85
24.5
12.37
12.76
OPM
5.74
6.08
2.36
2.85
Depreciation
-3.46
-3.2
-2.47
-1.7
Interest expense
-4.88
-3.88
-4.62
-5.86
Other income
5.25
2.45
3.86
4.57
Profit before tax
29.74
19.87
9.14
9.76
Taxes
-7.77
-5.07
-1.59
-3.35
Tax rate
-26.12
-25.55
-17.47
-34.31
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
21.97
14.79
7.55
6.41
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
21.97
14.79
7.55
6.41
yoy growth (%)
48.54
95.97
17.64
96.46
NPM
3.84
3.67
1.44
1.43
