To,

The Members of Maan Aluminium Limited,

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone Ind AS financial statements of Maan Aluminium Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss, including the statement of Other Comprehensive Income, the Cash Flow Statement and the Statement of Changes in Equity for the year then ended, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone Ind AS financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013, as amended ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended ("Ind AS"), and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, its profit including other comprehensive income its cash flows and the changes in equity for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs), as specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the ‘Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the ‘Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules there under, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the standalone Ind AS financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period. We have determined that there are no key audit matters to communicate in our report.

Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Management and Board of Directors are responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Companys annual report, but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Managements Responsibility for the Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these standalone Ind AS financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, cash flows and changes in equity of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) prescribed under Section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rule, 2015, as amended.

This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone Ind AS financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone Ind AS financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so. The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone Ind AS financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:-

- Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

- Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under Section 143(3)(i) of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

- Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

- Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

- Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the Standalone Financial Statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the Standalone Financial Statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the Standalone Financial Statements

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 (the Order), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of Section 143 (11) of the Act, we give in the "Annexure A", a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 143 (3) of the Act, we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations, which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit;

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books;

c) The standalone balance sheet, the standalone statement of profit and loss including other comprehensive income, the standalone statement of cash flows and the standalone statement of changes in equity dealt with by this report are in agreement with the books of account;

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under Section 133 of the Act;

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31 March 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31 March 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act; and

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to the standalone financial statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B".

g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations as at 31 March 2024 on its financial position in Note 36.1 to 36.2 to the standalone financial statements;

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts, including derivative contracts, for which there were any material foreseeable losses;

iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company during the year ended 31 March 2024, except Rs. 0.67 lacs in respect of unpaid dividend of FY 2015-16 which is delayed deposited by 30 days by the company.

iv. (a) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall:

- Directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") by or on behalf of the Company

- Or provide any guarantee, security or the like to or on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(b) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by the Company from any persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall:

- Directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") by or on behalf of the Funding Party or

- Provide any guarantee, security or the like from or on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

(c) Based on such audit procedures as considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (iv)(a) and (iv)(b) contain any material misstatement.

v. The Company has not declared or paid dividend during the year therefore provision of section 123 of the Act is not applicable.

vi. Based on our examination, which included test checks, the Company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with.

h) With respect to the matter to be included in the Auditors Report under Section 197(16) of the Act: In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the current year is in accordance with the provisions of Section 197 of the Act.

Annexure "A" To The Independent Auditors Report Of Maan

Aluminium Limited For The Year Ended 31st March, 2024.

(Refer to in our report of even date)

In terms of the information and explanations sought by us and given by the Company and the books of account and records examined by us in the normal course of audit and to the best of our knowledge and belief, we state that

i. a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment and relevant details of right- of-use assets. (B) The Company does not have any intangible assets accordingly, this sub clause is not applicable to company.

ii. b) Property, Plant and Equipment were physically verified during the year by the Management in accordance with a regular programme of verification which, in our opinion, provides for physical verification of all the Property, Plant and Equipment at reasonable intervals. According to the information and explanation given to us, no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

iii. c) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records examined by us including registered title deeds, we report that, the title deeds, comprising all the immovable properties of land and buildings which are freehold, are held in the name of the Company as at the Balance Sheet date. In respect of immovable properties of land that have been taken on lease and disclosed as Right of Use Assets in the financial statements, the lease agreements are in the name of the Company, where the Company is the lessee in the agreement.

iv. d) The Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right-of-Use assets) and intangible assets during the year.

v. e) According to information and explanations given to us, no proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the Company as at 31st March, 2024 for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) and rules made thereunder.

ii. a)The inventories, except goods-in-transit and stocks lying with third parties, have been physically verified by the management during the year. In our opinion and based on information and explanations given to us, frequency, coverage and procedure of such verification by the management is appropriate having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its operations. For stocks held with third parties at the year-end, written confirmations have been obtained. No discrepancies of 10% or more in the aggregate for each class of inventories were noticed on such physical verification of inventories.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of Rs. 5 crores, in aggregate, at points of time during the year, from banks on the basis of security of current assets as mentioned in note no. 20 to the financial statement. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the quarterly statements has been filed by the Company with the banks.

There was difference between the amount as per books of account for respective quarter and amount as reported in the quarterly statement with HDFC bank and Citi Bank:

v. In respect of quarter ended March 31, 2024 where differences were in case of Debtors and Advance to suppliers amounting to Rs. 1634.21 lacs (amount reported - Rs. 11198.90 lacs vs amount as per books of account - Rs. 9564.69 lacs), Creditors and Advance from Customers had a difference of Rs. 1742.49 lacs (amount reported - Rs. 501.44 lacs vs amount as per books of account -Rs. 2243.93 lacs) and Inventory had a difference of 601.61 lacs (amount reported - Rs. 4578.27 lacs vs amount as per books of account - Rs. 3976.66 lacs).

vi. In respect of quarter ended December 31, 2023 where differences were in case of Debtors and Advance to suppliers amounting to Rs. 1291.31 lacs (amount reported - Rs. 10546.47 lacs vs amount as per books of account - Rs. 9255.16 lacs), Creditors and Advance from Customers had a difference of Rs. 2281.42 lacs (amount reported - Rs. 506.30 lacs vs amount as per books of account -Rs. 2787.72 lacs) and Inventory had a difference of 570.52 lacs (amount reported - Rs. 4978.61 lacs vs amount as per books of account - Rs. 4408.09 lacs).

vii. In respect of quarter ended September 30, 2023 where differences were in case of Debtors and Advance to suppliers amounting to Rs. 360.40 lacs (amount reported - Rs. 11178.37 lacs vs amount per books of account -

Rs. 10817.97 lacs), Creditors and Advance from Customers had a difference of Rs. 1243.35 lacs (amount reported - t. 435.60 lacs vs amount as per books of account -Rs. 1678.95 lacs) and Inventory had a difference of 1160.47 lacs (amount reported - t. 3972.49 lacs vs amount as per books of account - Rs. 2812.00 lacs).

In respect of quarter ended June 30, 2023 where differences were in case of Debtors and Advance to suppliers amounting to Rs. 523.76 lacs (amount reported - Rs. 9464.65 lacs vs amount per books of account - Rs. 8940.89 lacs), Creditors and Advance from Customers had a difference of Rs. 1540.57 lacs (amount reported - t. 578.40 lacs vs amount as per books of account -Rs. 2118.97 lacs) and Inventory had a difference of 376.79 lacs (amount reported - Rs. 3303.95 lacs vs amount as per books of account - Rs. 2927.16 lacs).

iii. The Company has not provided any guarantee or security or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties during the year, and hence sub-clauses iii (a), (c), (d), (e), (f) under clause (iii) of the Order are not applicable. (b) The investments made, during the year are, prima facie, not prejudicial to the Companys interest.

iv. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has complied with the provisions of Section 186 of the Act, with respect to the loans given, investments made, security provided and guarantees given. Further, there are no loans given, or guarantees provided or securities in respect of which provisions of Section 185 of the Act are applicable.

v. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not accepted any deposits from the public in accordance with the provisions of sections 73 to 76 of the Act and the rules framed there under. Accordingly, clause (v) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

vi. We have broadly reviewed the cost records maintained by the Company pursuant to the rules prescribed by the Central Government for maintenance of cost records under

iv. subsection 1 of Section 148 of the Act and are of the opinion that prima facie the prescribed cost records have been maintained. However, we have not made a detailed examination of the cost records with a view to determine whether they are accurate or complete.

vii.a) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is generally regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues applicable to it including Goods and Service Tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Sales tax, Service tax Customs Duty , Cess and other material statutory dues applicable to it to the appropriate authorities.

According to the information and explanations given to us, there were no undisputed amount payable in respect of Goods and Service Tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Sales tax, Service tax Customs Duty, cess and other material statutory dues were outstanding at the end of the year for a period of more than six months from the date they become payable.

b) According to information and explanations given to us, the following dues have not been deposited by the company on the account of disputes:-

Sl. No. Name of Statute Nature of Dues Period to which the amount relates Amount (Rs. in lacs) Forum where dispute is pending 1. Central Sales Tax Act 1956 CST 2001-02 3.11 M P. High Court 2. Central Sales Tax Act 1956 CST 2002-03 2.83 M P. High Court 3. Central Sales Tax Act 1956. CST 2010-11 3.61 Sales Tax Appellate Tribunal, Indore 4. Central Sales Tax Act 1956. CST 2011-12 13.77 Sales Tax Appellate Tribunal, Indore 5. Central Sales Tax Act 1956. CST 2012-13 16.34 Sales Tax Appellate Tribunal, Indore 6 Central CST Act, 2017 and Rajsthan GST Act, 2017 GST 2017-18 17.96 Appeallate Authority, SGST, Jaipur-I, Jaipur 7 Central CST Act, 2017 GST 2018-19 89.69 Commissioner (Appeal) Indore 8 Central CST Act, 2017 GST 2019-20 26.41 Commissioner (Appeal) Indore 9 Central CST Act, 2017 & MP GST Act, 2017 GST 2017-18 to 2021-22 1.43 Commissioner (Appeal) Indore 10 UP GST Act, 2017 GST 2017-18 0.79 Addl. Commissioner Gr.- 2, Appeal-3, SGST Noida 11 Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 2010-11 41.70 Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals) VI, New Delhi 12 Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 2014-15 80.96 M.P. High Court 13 Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 2016-17 5.15 ITO, Delhi 14 Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 2017-18 0.94 CPC, Bangalore

viii. According to the information and explanations given to us, there were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that were surrendered or disclosed as income in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 during the year.

ix. a) In our opinion, the Company has not defaulted in the repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender during the year.

b) According to information and explanations given to us, the Company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

c) The Company has not taken any term loan during the year and there are no unutilised term loans at the beginning of the year and hence, reporting under clause (ix)(c) of the Order is not applicable.

d) On an overall examination of the Financial Statements of the Company, funds raised on short-term basis have, prima facie, not been utilised during the year for long-term purposes by the Company.

e) The Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries or associates during the year and hence, reporting under clause (ix)(e) of the Order is not applicable.

f) The Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, associate, Joint ventures companies.

x. a) The Company has not raised moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year and hence reporting under clause (x)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

b) The Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debenture (fully or partly or optionally) during the year and hence reporting under clause (x)(b) of the Order is not applicable to Company.

xi. a) To the best of our knowledge, no fraud by the Company and no material fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

b) To the best of our knowledge, no report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and up to the date of this report.

c) We have taken into consideration, the whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year (and up to the date of this report) and provided to us, when performing our audit.

xii. The Company is not a Nidhi Company and hence reporting under clause (xii) of the Order is not applicable.

xiii. In our opinion, the Company is in compliance with Section 177 and 188 of the Companies Act, where applicable, for all transactions with the related parties and the details of related party transactions have been disclosed in the Financial Statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

xiv. a) In our opinion, the Company has an adequate internal audit system commensurate with the size and the nature of its business. b)We have considered, the internal audit reports issued to the Company during the year and covering the period up to 31st March, 2024.

xv. According to the information and explanations given to us, in our opinion, during the year, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with any of its directors or persons connected with such directors and hence provisions of section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the Company.

xvi. The Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Hence, reporting under clause (xvi) (a), (b), (c) and (d) of the Order are not applicable.

xvii. The Company has not incurred cash losses during the financial year covered by our audit and the immediately preceding financial year.

xviii. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors of the Company during the year.

xix. On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

xx. The Company has fully spent the required amount towards Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and there are no unspent CSR amount for the year requiring a transfer to a Fund specified in Schedule VII to the Companies Act or special account in compliance with the provision of sub- section (6) of section 135 of the said Act. Accordingly, reporting under clause (xx) of the Order is not applicable for the year.

Annexure "B" To The Independent Auditors Report Of Maan

Aluminium Limited For The Year Ended 31st March, 2024.

(Refer to in our report of even date)

Report on the internal financial controls under clause (i) of sub-section 3 of section 143 of the Act.

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Maan Aluminium Limited ("the Company") as of 31 March, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements responsibility for internal financial controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal controls over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal controls stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI"). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act 2013 ("the Act").

Auditors responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and the Standards on Auditing prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal controls based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial control system over financial reporting.

Meaning of internal financial controls over financial reporting

A companys internal financial controls over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial controls over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial controls over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial control system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31 March 2024, based on the internal controls over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal controls stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.