SectorNon Ferrous Metals
Open₹88.5
Prev. Close₹89.6
Turnover(Lac.)₹62.99
Day's High₹89.75
Day's Low₹87.5
52 Week's High₹120
52 Week's Low₹72.2
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)198.49
P/E38.79
EPS2.31
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
15.33
15.33
14.13
14.13
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
17.24
12.11
2.99
0.34
Net Worth
32.57
27.44
17.12
14.47
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Hindustan Zinc Ltd
HINDZINC
469.15
|22.53
|1,98,167.46
|2,298
|2.77
|7,994
|18.08
Hindalco Industries Ltd
HINDALCO
591.15
|23.67
|1,32,833.56
|1,891
|0.58
|22,262
|303.02
National Aluminium Company Ltd
NATIONALUM
208
|13.4
|38,201.94
|1,062.18
|2.4
|4,001.48
|86.33
Hindustan Copper Ltd
HINDCOPPER
250.23
|60.19
|24,214.28
|101.68
|0.37
|518.19
|24.89
Gravita India Ltd
GRAVITA
2,290.75
|92.06
|16,919.48
|50.58
|0.21
|786.3
|204.26
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Shivani Sheikh
Whole Time Director
Sheikh Naseem
Non Executive Director
Sudhir Garg
Independent Director
Shubham Jain
Independent Director
Vekas Kumar Garg
Independent Director
Arpit Kumar Dotasra
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Sonal Jain.
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
Rajputana Industries Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company at Jaipur in the name of Rajputana Industries Private Limited vide Certificate of Incorporation dated June 13, 2011, issued by the RoC, Rajasthan. Subsequently, Company got converted into Public Limited and name of Company changed to Rajputana Industries Limited pursuant to Fresh Certification of Incorporation dated May 04, 2023 by Registrar of Companies, Jaipur.The Company is engaged in manufacturing of diverse range of non-ferrous metal products from primarily Copper, Aluminium, Brass and various alloys from recycling of scrap metal. It procure scrap metal from open markets and convert them into billets made of metals like aluminium, copper or brass etc. through recycling in our inhouse manufacturing unit situated at Sikar, in Rajasthan.Once these billets are manufactured from recycled scrap metal, they either sell them to different manufacturing companies or use them to produce products like Copper rods, Aluminium rods, Copper mother tube, brass wires, super enameled copper conductor and many more products. These wires, tubes, bars, billets and rods are manufactured in various shapes and sizes as per requirement of customers and / or demand in the market.The Company is managed by Promoters and Directors, Mrs. Shivani Sheikh and Mr. Sheikh Naseem. The entire business activities and movable assets of Shera Metals and Engineers, proprietorship firm of one of the individual Promoter Mr. Shei
The Rajputana Industries Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹89.35 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Rajputana Industries Ltd is ₹198.49 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Rajputana Industries Ltd is 38.79 and 3.49 as of 03 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Rajputana Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Rajputana Industries Ltd is ₹72.2 and ₹120 as of 03 Jan ‘25
Rajputana Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at 17.88%, 3 Month at 4.81% and 1 Month at 7.01%.
