Rajputana Industries Ltd Share Price

89.35
(-0.28%)
Jan 3, 2025|03:31:25 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open88.5
  • Day's High89.75
  • 52 Wk High120
  • Prev. Close89.6
  • Day's Low87.5
  • 52 Wk Low 72.2
  • Turnover (lac)62.99
  • P/E38.79
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value0
  • EPS2.31
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)198.49
  • Div. Yield0
Rajputana Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Non Ferrous Metals

Open

88.5

Prev. Close

89.6

Turnover(Lac.)

62.99

Day's High

89.75

Day's Low

87.5

52 Week's High

120

52 Week's Low

72.2

Book Value

0

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

198.49

P/E

38.79

EPS

2.31

Divi. Yield

0

Rajputana Industries Ltd Corporate Action

29 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Rajputana Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Rajputana Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|08:55 AM
Sep-2024Aug-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 66.08%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 66.08%

Non-Promoter- 7.00%

Institutions: 7.00%

Non-Institutions: 26.90%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Rajputana Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

15.33

15.33

14.13

14.13

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

17.24

12.11

2.99

0.34

Net Worth

32.57

27.44

17.12

14.47

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

View Profit & Loss

View Cash Flow

View Ratios

View Annually Results

Rajputana Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Hindustan Zinc Ltd

HINDZINC

469.15

22.531,98,167.462,2982.777,99418.08

Hindalco Industries Ltd

HINDALCO

591.15

23.671,32,833.561,8910.5822,262303.02

National Aluminium Company Ltd

NATIONALUM

208

13.438,201.941,062.182.44,001.4886.33

Hindustan Copper Ltd

HINDCOPPER

250.23

60.1924,214.28101.680.37518.1924.89

Gravita India Ltd

GRAVITA

2,290.75

92.0616,919.4850.580.21786.3204.26

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Rajputana Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Shivani Sheikh

Whole Time Director

Sheikh Naseem

Non Executive Director

Sudhir Garg

Independent Director

Shubham Jain

Independent Director

Vekas Kumar Garg

Independent Director

Arpit Kumar Dotasra

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Sonal Jain.

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Rajputana Industries Ltd

Summary

Rajputana Industries Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company at Jaipur in the name of Rajputana Industries Private Limited vide Certificate of Incorporation dated June 13, 2011, issued by the RoC, Rajasthan. Subsequently, Company got converted into Public Limited and name of Company changed to Rajputana Industries Limited pursuant to Fresh Certification of Incorporation dated May 04, 2023 by Registrar of Companies, Jaipur.The Company is engaged in manufacturing of diverse range of non-ferrous metal products from primarily Copper, Aluminium, Brass and various alloys from recycling of scrap metal. It procure scrap metal from open markets and convert them into billets made of metals like aluminium, copper or brass etc. through recycling in our inhouse manufacturing unit situated at Sikar, in Rajasthan.Once these billets are manufactured from recycled scrap metal, they either sell them to different manufacturing companies or use them to produce products like Copper rods, Aluminium rods, Copper mother tube, brass wires, super enameled copper conductor and many more products. These wires, tubes, bars, billets and rods are manufactured in various shapes and sizes as per requirement of customers and / or demand in the market.The Company is managed by Promoters and Directors, Mrs. Shivani Sheikh and Mr. Sheikh Naseem. The entire business activities and movable assets of Shera Metals and Engineers, proprietorship firm of one of the individual Promoter Mr. Shei
Company FAQs

What is the Rajputana Industries Ltd share price today?

The Rajputana Industries Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹89.35 today.

What is the Market Cap of Rajputana Industries Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Rajputana Industries Ltd is ₹198.49 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Rajputana Industries Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Rajputana Industries Ltd is 38.79 and 3.49 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Rajputana Industries Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Rajputana Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Rajputana Industries Ltd is ₹72.2 and ₹120 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Rajputana Industries Ltd?

Rajputana Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at 17.88%, 3 Month at 4.81% and 1 Month at 7.01%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Rajputana Industries Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Rajputana Industries Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 66.08 %
Institutions - 7.01 %
Public - 26.91 %

