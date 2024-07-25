iifl-logo-icon 1
Rajputana Industries Ltd Company Summary

Rajputana Industries Ltd Summary

Rajputana Industries Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company at Jaipur in the name of Rajputana Industries Private Limited vide Certificate of Incorporation dated June 13, 2011, issued by the RoC, Rajasthan. Subsequently, Company got converted into Public Limited and name of Company changed to Rajputana Industries Limited pursuant to Fresh Certification of Incorporation dated May 04, 2023 by Registrar of Companies, Jaipur.The Company is engaged in manufacturing of diverse range of non-ferrous metal products from primarily Copper, Aluminium, Brass and various alloys from recycling of scrap metal. It procure scrap metal from open markets and convert them into billets made of metals like aluminium, copper or brass etc. through recycling in our inhouse manufacturing unit situated at Sikar, in Rajasthan.Once these billets are manufactured from recycled scrap metal, they either sell them to different manufacturing companies or use them to produce products like Copper rods, Aluminium rods, Copper mother tube, brass wires, super enameled copper conductor and many more products. These wires, tubes, bars, billets and rods are manufactured in various shapes and sizes as per requirement of customers and / or demand in the market.The Company is managed by Promoters and Directors, Mrs. Shivani Sheikh and Mr. Sheikh Naseem. The entire business activities and movable assets of Shera Metals and Engineers, proprietorship firm of one of the individual Promoter Mr. Sheikh Naseem, was acquired as a going concern thru Slump Sale dated December 31, 2009. In 2014, the Company completed Prefabricated building; started commercial production as manufacturers of Copper and Brass Wire Rods in 2015; introduced Super Enamel Copper and Aluminium Conductors in 2017; in 2024, it started installation of Cable Plant. The Company is proposing the Initial Public Offer of 68,85,000 Equity Shares through Fresh Issue.

