SectorNon Ferrous Metals
Open₹89
Prev. Close₹87.27
Turnover(Lac.)₹35.41
Day's High₹89.99
Day's Low₹81.45
52 Week's High₹127.55
52 Week's Low₹59.6
Book Value₹49.91
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)121.54
P/E29.75
EPS2.96
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
14.26
14.26
14.26
14.26
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
54.94
50.44
47.79
45.37
Net Worth
69.2
64.7
62.05
59.63
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
133.64
70
59.88
50.95
yoy growth (%)
90.91
16.89
17.51
11.98
Raw materials
-120.03
-58.74
-49.15
-44.35
As % of sales
89.81
83.91
82.07
87.03
Employee costs
-1.17
-0.91
-1.04
-0.98
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
2.46
1.94
0.76
0.48
Depreciation
-1.37
-1.37
-1.3
-1.4
Tax paid
-0.05
-0.61
-0.33
-0.1
Working capital
7.28
-4.87
4.42
1.03
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
90.91
16.89
17.51
11.98
Op profit growth
-16.74
117.05
-591.88
-536.98
EBIT growth
23.88
119.17
46.12
14.26
Net profit growth
81.73
209.95
12.08
8.07
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Hindustan Zinc Ltd
HINDZINC
469.15
|22.53
|1,98,167.46
|2,298
|2.77
|7,994
|18.08
Hindalco Industries Ltd
HINDALCO
591.15
|23.67
|1,32,833.56
|1,891
|0.58
|22,262
|303.02
National Aluminium Company Ltd
NATIONALUM
208
|13.4
|38,201.94
|1,062.18
|2.4
|4,001.48
|86.33
Hindustan Copper Ltd
HINDCOPPER
250.23
|60.19
|24,214.28
|101.68
|0.37
|518.19
|24.89
Gravita India Ltd
GRAVITA
2,290.75
|92.06
|16,919.48
|50.58
|0.21
|786.3
|204.26
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
P R Bhandari
Chairman & Managing Director
Virendra Bhandari
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Sandeep Kumar
Executive Director
Veena Bhandari
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Vipul Kumar Jain
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Chandni K Mool Chandani
Independent Director
Surender Arkathala
WTD & Additional Director
Akshay Bhandari
Reports by Cubex Tubings Ltd
Summary
Incorporated on 10th August 1979 as a private limited company in Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh, Cubex Tubings Limited (CTL) was converted into a public limited company in Mar.92. The Company is manufacturer of seamless solid drawn Tubes, Rods, Bus bars and Wires of copper and copper based alloys such as Cupronickel, admirality Brass, Aluminum Brass etc.The Company manufactures copper alloy tubes, wires, sheets, flats, and rods for boilers, condensers, heat exchanger, medical purposes, infrastructure, power generation, defense, and many other processes. Our factory is strategically located to expedite the delivery of our products to shipping ports across the world. Cubex copper alloy tubing can be found in power plants, petroleum refineries, and nuclear plants. Rods and wires can be found in electrical and construction companies. Copper Tube provides the strength, precision and cleanliness needed for the demanding conditions of medical gas applications. Preferred throughout the industry, there products have set the benchmark for medical gas applications. They have supplied products to different industries both within India and outside India.In 1993-94, CTL enhanced the capacity of its unit and set up a plant in Pondicherry, both funded by internal accruals. The new unit, which commenced commercial production in Apr.94, also has facilities to produce super enamelled copper wires.CTLs R&D division has developed in-house copper-nickel tubes of large cross-sections, to meet Defence an
The Cubex Tubings Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹84.88 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Cubex Tubings Ltd is ₹121.54 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Cubex Tubings Ltd is 29.75 and 1.76 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Cubex Tubings Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Cubex Tubings Ltd is ₹59.6 and ₹127.55 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Cubex Tubings Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 46.46%, 3 Years at 43.39%, 1 Year at 41.10%, 6 Month at -14.22%, 3 Month at -11.82% and 1 Month at -2.86%.
