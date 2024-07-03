Summary

Incorporated on 10th August 1979 as a private limited company in Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh, Cubex Tubings Limited (CTL) was converted into a public limited company in Mar.92. The Company is manufacturer of seamless solid drawn Tubes, Rods, Bus bars and Wires of copper and copper based alloys such as Cupronickel, admirality Brass, Aluminum Brass etc.The Company manufactures copper alloy tubes, wires, sheets, flats, and rods for boilers, condensers, heat exchanger, medical purposes, infrastructure, power generation, defense, and many other processes. Our factory is strategically located to expedite the delivery of our products to shipping ports across the world. Cubex copper alloy tubing can be found in power plants, petroleum refineries, and nuclear plants. Rods and wires can be found in electrical and construction companies. Copper Tube provides the strength, precision and cleanliness needed for the demanding conditions of medical gas applications. Preferred throughout the industry, there products have set the benchmark for medical gas applications. They have supplied products to different industries both within India and outside India.In 1993-94, CTL enhanced the capacity of its unit and set up a plant in Pondicherry, both funded by internal accruals. The new unit, which commenced commercial production in Apr.94, also has facilities to produce super enamelled copper wires.CTLs R&D division has developed in-house copper-nickel tubes of large cross-sections, to meet Defence an

