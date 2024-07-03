iifl-logo-icon 1
Cubex Tubings Ltd Share Price

84.88
(-2.74%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:21 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open89
  • Day's High89.99
  • 52 Wk High127.55
  • Prev. Close87.27
  • Day's Low81.45
  • 52 Wk Low 59.6
  • Turnover (lac)35.41
  • P/E29.75
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value49.91
  • EPS2.96
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)121.54
  • Div. Yield0
Cubex Tubings Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Non Ferrous Metals

Open

89

Prev. Close

87.27

Turnover(Lac.)

35.41

Day's High

89.99

Day's Low

81.45

52 Week's High

127.55

52 Week's Low

59.6

Book Value

49.91

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

121.54

P/E

29.75

EPS

2.96

Divi. Yield

0

Cubex Tubings Ltd Corporate Action

28 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

28 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 28 Jun, 2024

29 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

15 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

Cubex Tubings Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Cubex Tubings Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|05:40 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 44.41%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 44.41%

Non-Promoter- 0.36%

Institutions: 0.35%

Non-Institutions: 55.22%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Cubex Tubings Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

14.26

14.26

14.26

14.26

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

54.94

50.44

47.79

45.37

Net Worth

69.2

64.7

62.05

59.63

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

133.64

70

59.88

50.95

yoy growth (%)

90.91

16.89

17.51

11.98

Raw materials

-120.03

-58.74

-49.15

-44.35

As % of sales

89.81

83.91

82.07

87.03

Employee costs

-1.17

-0.91

-1.04

-0.98

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

2.46

1.94

0.76

0.48

Depreciation

-1.37

-1.37

-1.3

-1.4

Tax paid

-0.05

-0.61

-0.33

-0.1

Working capital

7.28

-4.87

4.42

1.03

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

90.91

16.89

17.51

11.98

Op profit growth

-16.74

117.05

-591.88

-536.98

EBIT growth

23.88

119.17

46.12

14.26

Net profit growth

81.73

209.95

12.08

8.07

Cubex Tubings Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Hindustan Zinc Ltd

HINDZINC

469.15

22.531,98,167.462,2982.777,99418.08

Hindalco Industries Ltd

HINDALCO

591.15

23.671,32,833.561,8910.5822,262303.02

National Aluminium Company Ltd

NATIONALUM

208

13.438,201.941,062.182.44,001.4886.33

Hindustan Copper Ltd

HINDCOPPER

250.23

60.1924,214.28101.680.37518.1924.89

Gravita India Ltd

GRAVITA

2,290.75

92.0616,919.4850.580.21786.3204.26

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Cubex Tubings Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

P R Bhandari

Chairman & Managing Director

Virendra Bhandari

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Sandeep Kumar

Executive Director

Veena Bhandari

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Vipul Kumar Jain

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Chandni K Mool Chandani

Independent Director

Surender Arkathala

WTD & Additional Director

Akshay Bhandari

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Cubex Tubings Ltd

Summary

Incorporated on 10th August 1979 as a private limited company in Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh, Cubex Tubings Limited (CTL) was converted into a public limited company in Mar.92. The Company is manufacturer of seamless solid drawn Tubes, Rods, Bus bars and Wires of copper and copper based alloys such as Cupronickel, admirality Brass, Aluminum Brass etc.The Company manufactures copper alloy tubes, wires, sheets, flats, and rods for boilers, condensers, heat exchanger, medical purposes, infrastructure, power generation, defense, and many other processes. Our factory is strategically located to expedite the delivery of our products to shipping ports across the world. Cubex copper alloy tubing can be found in power plants, petroleum refineries, and nuclear plants. Rods and wires can be found in electrical and construction companies. Copper Tube provides the strength, precision and cleanliness needed for the demanding conditions of medical gas applications. Preferred throughout the industry, there products have set the benchmark for medical gas applications. They have supplied products to different industries both within India and outside India.In 1993-94, CTL enhanced the capacity of its unit and set up a plant in Pondicherry, both funded by internal accruals. The new unit, which commenced commercial production in Apr.94, also has facilities to produce super enamelled copper wires.CTLs R&D division has developed in-house copper-nickel tubes of large cross-sections, to meet Defence an
Company FAQs

What is the Cubex Tubings Ltd share price today?

The Cubex Tubings Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹84.88 today.

What is the Market Cap of Cubex Tubings Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Cubex Tubings Ltd is ₹121.54 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Cubex Tubings Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Cubex Tubings Ltd is 29.75 and 1.76 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Cubex Tubings Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Cubex Tubings Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Cubex Tubings Ltd is ₹59.6 and ₹127.55 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Cubex Tubings Ltd?

Cubex Tubings Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 46.46%, 3 Years at 43.39%, 1 Year at 41.10%, 6 Month at -14.22%, 3 Month at -11.82% and 1 Month at -2.86%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Cubex Tubings Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Cubex Tubings Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 44.42 %
Institutions - 0.36 %
Public - 55.22 %

