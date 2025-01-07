Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
133.64
70
59.88
50.95
yoy growth (%)
90.91
16.89
17.51
11.98
Raw materials
-120.03
-58.74
-49.15
-44.35
As % of sales
89.81
83.91
82.07
87.03
Employee costs
-1.17
-0.91
-1.04
-0.98
As % of sales
0.87
1.3
1.74
1.93
Other costs
-9.92
-7.32
-8.29
-5.9
As % of sales (Other Cost)
7.42
10.46
13.85
11.58
Operating profit
2.51
3.02
1.39
-0.28
OPM
1.88
4.31
2.32
-0.55
Depreciation
-1.37
-1.37
-1.3
-1.4
Interest expense
-0.7
-0.61
-0.4
-0.31
Other income
2.03
0.9
1.08
2.48
Profit before tax
2.46
1.94
0.76
0.48
Taxes
-0.05
-0.61
-0.33
-0.1
Tax rate
-2.04
-31.54
-43.62
-21.46
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
2.41
1.33
0.42
0.38
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
2.41
1.33
0.42
0.38
yoy growth (%)
81.73
209.95
12.08
8.07
NPM
1.8
1.9
0.71
0.75
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.