iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Cubex Tubings Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

85.18
(0.35%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:29:54 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Cubex Tubings Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

133.64

70

59.88

50.95

yoy growth (%)

90.91

16.89

17.51

11.98

Raw materials

-120.03

-58.74

-49.15

-44.35

As % of sales

89.81

83.91

82.07

87.03

Employee costs

-1.17

-0.91

-1.04

-0.98

As % of sales

0.87

1.3

1.74

1.93

Other costs

-9.92

-7.32

-8.29

-5.9

As % of sales (Other Cost)

7.42

10.46

13.85

11.58

Operating profit

2.51

3.02

1.39

-0.28

OPM

1.88

4.31

2.32

-0.55

Depreciation

-1.37

-1.37

-1.3

-1.4

Interest expense

-0.7

-0.61

-0.4

-0.31

Other income

2.03

0.9

1.08

2.48

Profit before tax

2.46

1.94

0.76

0.48

Taxes

-0.05

-0.61

-0.33

-0.1

Tax rate

-2.04

-31.54

-43.62

-21.46

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

2.41

1.33

0.42

0.38

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

2.41

1.33

0.42

0.38

yoy growth (%)

81.73

209.95

12.08

8.07

NPM

1.8

1.9

0.71

0.75

Cubex Tubings : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Cubex Tubings Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.