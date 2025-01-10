Cubex Tubings Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
14.26
14.26
14.26
14.26
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
54.94
50.44
47.79
45.37
Net Worth
69.2
64.7
62.05
59.63
Minority Interest
Debt
15.07
12.94
9.75
1.33
Deferred Tax Liability Net
1.77
1.35
1.07
1.43
Total Liabilities
86.04
78.99
72.87
62.39
Fixed Assets
14.41
15.28
15.9
15.39
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
67.79
62.84
55.94
45.98
Inventories
15.37
22.1
17.1
18.76
Inventory Days
46.7
97.81
Sundry Debtors
45.27
36.36
42.51
35.15
Debtor Days
116.09
183.26
Other Current Assets
25.95
22.68
19.17
15.62
Sundry Creditors
-14.16
-13.18
-17.58
-21.82
Creditor Days
48.01
113.76
Other Current Liabilities
-4.64
-5.12
-5.26
-1.73
Cash
3.83
0.86
1.02
1.05
Total Assets
86.03
78.98
72.86
62.42
