Cubex Tubings Ltd Cash Flow Statement

84.88
(-2.74%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:21 PM

Cubex Tubings FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

2.46

1.94

0.76

0.48

Depreciation

-1.37

-1.37

-1.3

-1.4

Tax paid

-0.05

-0.61

-0.33

-0.1

Working capital

7.28

-4.87

4.42

1.03

Other operating items

Operating

8.31

-4.91

3.54

0

Capital expenditure

1.89

0.15

2.52

0.63

Free cash flow

10.2

-4.75

6.06

0.63

Equity raised

90.74

88.07

86.57

85.14

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

8.62

-3.54

2.27

8.64

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

109.57

79.78

94.9

94.42

