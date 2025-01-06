Cubex Tubings Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
2.46
1.94
0.76
0.48
Depreciation
-1.37
-1.37
-1.3
-1.4
Tax paid
-0.05
-0.61
-0.33
-0.1
Working capital
7.28
-4.87
4.42
1.03
Other operating items
Operating
8.31
-4.91
3.54
0
Capital expenditure
1.89
0.15
2.52
0.63
Free cash flow
10.2
-4.75
6.06
0.63
Equity raised
90.74
88.07
86.57
85.14
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
8.62
-3.54
2.27
8.64
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
109.57
79.78
94.9
94.42
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.