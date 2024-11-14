iifl-logo-icon 1
Cubex Tubings Ltd Board Meeting

Cubex Tubings CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting14 Nov 202429 Oct 2024
Quarterly Results Pursuant to Regulation 33 and other applicable provisions of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we enclose herewith the unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the 2nd Quarter and Half Year ended 30thSeptember, 2024 and Limited Review Report of Statutory Auditors in this regard. Further the Company has approved the 01 / 2024-25 EGM Notice for appointment of Mr. Mr. Virendra Bhandari (DIN: 00062228) as Managing Director and Regularization of Mr. Akshay Bhandari (DIN: 09783327)as Director and his appointment at Whole Time Director of the Company. The Notice of 01/2024 EGM will be shared separately in due course. The Board Meeting of the Board of Directors commenced at 02:00 P.M and concluded at 05:00P.M. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)
Board Meeting23 Sep 202423 Sep 2024
Disclosure under Regulation 30(2) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 as amended w.r.t Re-designation of Mr. Virendra Bhandari (DIN: 00062228) from Whole Time Director to Managing Director & Chairman and appointment Mr. Akshay Bandari as Additional and Whole Time Director of the Company.
Board Meeting13 Aug 202431 Jul 2024
CUBEX TUBINGS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29(1) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 information is hereby given that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Tuesday the 13th of August 2024 at 02: 00 P.M at the Registered Office
Board Meeting10 Jun 202410 Jun 2024
Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we are hereby informed you the Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held on Monday 10th June 2024 appoint M/s. JMT & Associates, Practicing Chartered Accountants (FRN No. 104167W) as statutory auditor of the Company to fill the casual vacancy arises due to resignation of previous statutory auditor i.e. M/s. P C N & Associates.
Board Meeting20 May 202410 May 2024
CUBEX TUBINGS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 20/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29(1) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 information is hereby given that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Monday the 20th of May 2024 at 02: 00 P.M at the Registered Office Pursuant to Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, The Board of Directors of the Company in their meeting held on Monday, the 20th of May, 2024, inter-alia, have discussed and approved Audited Financial Results and Auditors Reports with unmodified opinions on the aforesaid Audited Financial Results of the Company for the 4th Quarter & Year ended 31st March, 2024. Pursuant to Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, The Board of Directors of the Company in their meeting held on Monday, the 20th of May, 2024, inter-alia, have discussed and approved Audited Financial Results and Auditors Reports with unmodified opinions on the aforesaid Audited Financial Results of the Company for the 4th Quarter & Year ended 31st March, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 20/05/2024)
Board Meeting12 Feb 202430 Jan 2024
CUBEX TUBINGS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-Audited financial results for the 3rd Quarter ended 31st December 2023. Pursuant to Regulation 33 and other applicable provisions of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we enclose herewith the unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the 3 Quarter ended 31st December, 2023 and Limited Review Report of Statutory Auditors in this regard. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 12.02.2024)

