|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Meeting Date
|EGM
|15 Nov 2024
|12 Dec 2024
|NOTICE is hereby given that the 01ST Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the Shareholders of Cubex Tubings Ltd will be held on Thursday, the 12th Day of December, 2024 at 10.30 A.M through Video Conferencing (VC) / Other Audio Visual Means (OAVM) OUTCOME OF THE 01ST EXTRA ORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF 2024-25 OF THE COMPANY (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 12.12.2024) EGM Voting Results - Scrutinizers Report (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.12.2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.