NOTICE is hereby given that the 01ST Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the Shareholders of Cubex Tubings Ltd will be held on Thursday, the 12th Day of December, 2024 at 10.30 A.M through Video Conferencing (VC) / Other Audio Visual Means (OAVM) OUTCOME OF THE 01ST EXTRA ORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF 2024-25 OF THE COMPANY (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 12.12.2024) EGM Voting Results - Scrutinizers Report (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.12.2024)