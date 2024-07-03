Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorNon Ferrous Metals
Open₹188.65
Prev. Close₹195
Turnover(Lac.)₹29.36
Day's High₹188.65
Day's Low₹183
52 Week's High₹230
52 Week's Low₹140.5
Book Value₹46.89
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)449.58
P/E32.77
EPS5.95
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
24.5
24.5
24.5
18
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
90.37
75.88
65.87
14.12
Net Worth
114.87
100.38
90.37
32.12
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Revenue
142.25
142.38
108.02
yoy growth (%)
-0.09
31.8
Raw materials
-100.36
-99.65
-76.66
As % of sales
70.55
69.98
70.96
Employee costs
-10.51
-10.76
-7.58
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Profit before tax
5.92
6.26
4.06
Depreciation
-2.98
-2.36
-1.68
Tax paid
-2.22
-2.3
-0.12
Working capital
7.1
10.67
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-0.09
31.8
Op profit growth
0
25.5
EBIT growth
-1.41
21.39
Net profit growth
-6.64
0.74
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Hindustan Zinc Ltd
HINDZINC
469.15
|22.53
|1,98,167.46
|2,298
|2.77
|7,994
|18.08
Hindalco Industries Ltd
HINDALCO
591.15
|23.67
|1,32,833.56
|1,891
|0.58
|22,262
|303.02
National Aluminium Company Ltd
NATIONALUM
208
|13.4
|38,201.94
|1,062.18
|2.4
|4,001.48
|86.33
Hindustan Copper Ltd
HINDCOPPER
250.23
|60.19
|24,214.28
|101.68
|0.37
|518.19
|24.89
Gravita India Ltd
GRAVITA
2,290.75
|92.06
|16,919.48
|50.58
|0.21
|786.3
|204.26
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Rajesh Nanalal Shah
Whole Time Director
Divyam Shah
Independent Director
Bharkharani Nevatia
Independent Director
Daisy Dsouza
Independent Director
Vaibhav Chetan Shah
Reports by Euro Panel Products Ltd
Summary
Euro Panel Products Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company in the name of Archer Trading House Private Limited vide Certificate of Incorporation dated December 18, 2013 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Maharashtra, Mumbai. Subsequently, the name of the Company was changed to Euro Panel Products Private Limited dated October 22, 2014. The Company was converted into a Public Limited Company and upon conversion, the name of Company was changed to Euro Panel Products Limited vide a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated September 21, 2021, issued by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai. The Company is primarily engaged in manufacturing & supplying of Aluminium Composite Panels in India and globally. The manufacturing process is supported by the team of professionals and is headed by the Managing Director, Mr. Rajesh Shah. The manufacturing process is supervised through quality control equipments and qualified personnel. Aluminium Composite Panel, (ACP) is a new technology building material, the panel is a composite consisting of two layers of aluminium sheet sandwiching a polyethylene core produced from a continuous extrusion process. Under Eurobond, the Company integrate the innovation along with quality to offer a wide portfolio of ACPs that complements the architectural structures in India. Aluminum Composite Panel (ACP) is a flat panel crafted out of two aluminum alloy sheets bonded with a non-aluminum core, in order to form a composite. It is u
Read More
The Euro Panel Products Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹183.5 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Euro Panel Products Ltd is ₹449.58 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Euro Panel Products Ltd is 32.77 and 4.16 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Euro Panel Products Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Euro Panel Products Ltd is ₹140.5 and ₹230 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Euro Panel Products Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 22.26%, 3 Years at 40.37%, 1 Year at 3.37%, 6 Month at -4.69%, 3 Month at 1.51% and 1 Month at 1.56%.
