Summary

Euro Panel Products Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company in the name of Archer Trading House Private Limited vide Certificate of Incorporation dated December 18, 2013 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Maharashtra, Mumbai. Subsequently, the name of the Company was changed to Euro Panel Products Private Limited dated October 22, 2014. The Company was converted into a Public Limited Company and upon conversion, the name of Company was changed to Euro Panel Products Limited vide a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated September 21, 2021, issued by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai. The Company is primarily engaged in manufacturing & supplying of Aluminium Composite Panels in India and globally. The manufacturing process is supported by the team of professionals and is headed by the Managing Director, Mr. Rajesh Shah. The manufacturing process is supervised through quality control equipments and qualified personnel. Aluminium Composite Panel, (ACP) is a new technology building material, the panel is a composite consisting of two layers of aluminium sheet sandwiching a polyethylene core produced from a continuous extrusion process. Under Eurobond, the Company integrate the innovation along with quality to offer a wide portfolio of ACPs that complements the architectural structures in India. Aluminum Composite Panel (ACP) is a flat panel crafted out of two aluminum alloy sheets bonded with a non-aluminum core, in order to form a composite. It is u

