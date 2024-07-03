iifl-logo-icon 1
Euro Panel Products Ltd Share Price

183.5
(-5.90%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:02 PM

  • Open188.65
  • Day's High188.65
  • 52 Wk High230
  • Prev. Close195
  • Day's Low183
  • 52 Wk Low 140.5
  • Turnover (lac)29.36
  • P/E32.77
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value46.89
  • EPS5.95
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)449.58
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Euro Panel Products Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Non Ferrous Metals

Open

188.65

Prev. Close

195

Turnover(Lac.)

29.36

Day's High

188.65

Day's Low

183

52 Week's High

230

52 Week's Low

140.5

Book Value

46.89

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

449.58

P/E

32.77

EPS

5.95

Divi. Yield

0

Euro Panel Products Ltd Corporate Action

4 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 04 Sep, 2024

4 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

4 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

Euro Panel Products Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Euro Panel Products Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|05:44 PM
Sep-2024Mar-2024Sep-2023Mar-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 63.37%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 63.37%

Non-Promoter- 0.97%

Institutions: 0.97%

Non-Institutions: 35.64%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Euro Panel Products Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

24.5

24.5

24.5

18

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

90.37

75.88

65.87

14.12

Net Worth

114.87

100.38

90.37

32.12

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Revenue

142.25

142.38

108.02

yoy growth (%)

-0.09

31.8

Raw materials

-100.36

-99.65

-76.66

As % of sales

70.55

69.98

70.96

Employee costs

-10.51

-10.76

-7.58

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Profit before tax

5.92

6.26

4.06

Depreciation

-2.98

-2.36

-1.68

Tax paid

-2.22

-2.3

-0.12

Working capital

7.1

10.67

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-0.09

31.8

Op profit growth

0

25.5

EBIT growth

-1.41

21.39

Net profit growth

-6.64

0.74

No Record Found

Euro Panel Products Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Hindustan Zinc Ltd

HINDZINC

469.15

22.531,98,167.462,2982.777,99418.08

Hindalco Industries Ltd

HINDALCO

591.15

23.671,32,833.561,8910.5822,262303.02

National Aluminium Company Ltd

NATIONALUM

208

13.438,201.941,062.182.44,001.4886.33

Hindustan Copper Ltd

HINDCOPPER

250.23

60.1924,214.28101.680.37518.1924.89

Gravita India Ltd

GRAVITA

2,290.75

92.0616,919.4850.580.21786.3204.26

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Euro Panel Products Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Rajesh Nanalal Shah

Whole Time Director

Divyam Shah

Independent Director

Bharkharani Nevatia

Independent Director

Daisy Dsouza

Independent Director

Vaibhav Chetan Shah

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Euro Panel Products Ltd

Summary

Euro Panel Products Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company in the name of Archer Trading House Private Limited vide Certificate of Incorporation dated December 18, 2013 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Maharashtra, Mumbai. Subsequently, the name of the Company was changed to Euro Panel Products Private Limited dated October 22, 2014. The Company was converted into a Public Limited Company and upon conversion, the name of Company was changed to Euro Panel Products Limited vide a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated September 21, 2021, issued by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai. The Company is primarily engaged in manufacturing & supplying of Aluminium Composite Panels in India and globally. The manufacturing process is supported by the team of professionals and is headed by the Managing Director, Mr. Rajesh Shah. The manufacturing process is supervised through quality control equipments and qualified personnel. Aluminium Composite Panel, (ACP) is a new technology building material, the panel is a composite consisting of two layers of aluminium sheet sandwiching a polyethylene core produced from a continuous extrusion process. Under Eurobond, the Company integrate the innovation along with quality to offer a wide portfolio of ACPs that complements the architectural structures in India. Aluminum Composite Panel (ACP) is a flat panel crafted out of two aluminum alloy sheets bonded with a non-aluminum core, in order to form a composite. It is u
Company FAQs

What is the Euro Panel Products Ltd share price today?

The Euro Panel Products Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹183.5 today.

What is the Market Cap of Euro Panel Products Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Euro Panel Products Ltd is ₹449.58 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Euro Panel Products Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Euro Panel Products Ltd is 32.77 and 4.16 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Euro Panel Products Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Euro Panel Products Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Euro Panel Products Ltd is ₹140.5 and ₹230 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Euro Panel Products Ltd?

Euro Panel Products Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 22.26%, 3 Years at 40.37%, 1 Year at 3.37%, 6 Month at -4.69%, 3 Month at 1.51% and 1 Month at 1.56%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Euro Panel Products Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Euro Panel Products Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 63.38 %
Institutions - 0.98 %
Public - 35.64 %

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.