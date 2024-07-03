Euro Panel Products Ltd Summary

Euro Panel Products Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company in the name of Archer Trading House Private Limited vide Certificate of Incorporation dated December 18, 2013 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Maharashtra, Mumbai. Subsequently, the name of the Company was changed to Euro Panel Products Private Limited dated October 22, 2014. The Company was converted into a Public Limited Company and upon conversion, the name of Company was changed to Euro Panel Products Limited vide a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated September 21, 2021, issued by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai. The Company is primarily engaged in manufacturing & supplying of Aluminium Composite Panels in India and globally. The manufacturing process is supported by the team of professionals and is headed by the Managing Director, Mr. Rajesh Shah. The manufacturing process is supervised through quality control equipments and qualified personnel. Aluminium Composite Panel, (ACP) is a new technology building material, the panel is a composite consisting of two layers of aluminium sheet sandwiching a polyethylene core produced from a continuous extrusion process. Under Eurobond, the Company integrate the innovation along with quality to offer a wide portfolio of ACPs that complements the architectural structures in India. Aluminum Composite Panel (ACP) is a flat panel crafted out of two aluminum alloy sheets bonded with a non-aluminum core, in order to form a composite. It is used as cladding or facade material of buildings, insulation, and signage. In addition, ACPs have many applications associated with body paneling, in the automotive industry.Euro manufactures ACPs through Quality-Controlled Production method. ACPs are kind of panels, which are widely used as an exterior covering of commercial buildings and corporate houses due to its durability and easy maintenance in almost any kind of climate. At Euro, the Company manufacture varieties of ACPs in different colors, designs and texture to cater the varied needs of the customers. Currently the Company operate through network of dealers, suppliers and distributors which are spread throughout the country. Therefore, it helps the business model to spread market risks arising out of fluctuation in the market shares of various brands besides helping to achieve economies of scale. The Company captures a considerable market share in each of the product categories. The Company is ISO 9001: 2015 certified, engaged in manufacturing of Aluminum Composite Panels (ACPs)having a manufacturing unit situated at Umbergaon, Gujarat since the year 2015. The Company operate through distribution channels on PAN India basis, through its depots, distributors and dealers. Currently, its depots are located at Chattisgarh, Delhi, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh through which it can ensure that the products are supplied at proper time to customers, distributors and clients. The Company have been associated with various organizations which includes Government Organizations, Hospitals, Multi-Specialty Hospitals, Airports etc. The Company entered the foreign market and have been exporting the products in USA, South Africa, Uganda, Nigeria, Tanzania, Sri Lanka and Nepal since the year 2014. The Company added the second production line to Fire Retardant ACPs in 2017; further added the third production line to A2 class Fire Retardant ACP in 2019 and launched ARCHER brand for the Economy Market Segment. During the year 2019, the Company was certified ISO 9001:2015, issued by TV India Private Limited. In 2020, the Company added the fourth production line to EUROCORE & EUROCOMB- FR Variants and was made the first Indian ACP brand to manufacture them Inhouse.The Company made an IPO of 65,00,000 Equity Shares by raising funds aggregating to Rs 45.15 crore in December 2021. The Company further installed the fifth ACP Production line, increasing the capacity by 5,000 Sq Mtr, making it 25,000 sq.mt. per day and made collaboration with Rheinzink for Zinc Composite Panels throughout India in 2024. It further expanded the scope of business with the addition of 2 new depots, bringing the total to 14 depots, and 10 new distributors, raising the total to 90 distributors in 2024.