Euro Panel Products Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Profit before tax
5.92
6.26
4.06
Depreciation
-2.98
-2.36
-1.68
Tax paid
-2.22
-2.3
-0.12
Working capital
7.1
10.67
Other operating items
Operating
7.81
12.27
Capital expenditure
-9.5
11.33
Free cash flow
-1.68
23.6
Equity raised
21.72
15.58
Investing
-0.54
-0.03
Financing
38.8
18.92
Dividends paid
0
0
0
Net in cash
58.3
58.07
