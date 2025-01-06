iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Euro Panel Products Ltd Cash Flow Statement

183.5
(-5.90%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:02 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Euro Panel Products Ltd

Euro Panel FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Profit before tax

5.92

6.26

4.06

Depreciation

-2.98

-2.36

-1.68

Tax paid

-2.22

-2.3

-0.12

Working capital

7.1

10.67

Other operating items

Operating

7.81

12.27

Capital expenditure

-9.5

11.33

Free cash flow

-1.68

23.6

Equity raised

21.72

15.58

Investing

-0.54

-0.03

Financing

38.8

18.92

Dividends paid

0

0

0

Net in cash

58.3

58.07

Euro Panel : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Euro Panel Products Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.