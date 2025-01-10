Euro Panel Products Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
24.5
24.5
24.5
18
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
90.37
75.88
65.87
14.12
Net Worth
114.87
100.38
90.37
32.12
Minority Interest
Debt
91.58
54.89
31.99
53.7
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0.41
0.84
Total Liabilities
206.45
155.27
122.77
86.66
Fixed Assets
63.46
32.88
28.91
28.37
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.14
0.14
0.14
0.11
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.13
0.01
0.04
0.46
Networking Capital
137.96
116.45
87.22
54.44
Inventories
157.85
133.22
110.27
82.33
Inventory Days
211.24
Sundry Debtors
39.72
36.26
27.23
22.6
Debtor Days
57.98
Other Current Assets
15.06
13.73
12.17
4.45
Sundry Creditors
-64.73
-58.27
-55.54
-50.85
Creditor Days
130.47
Other Current Liabilities
-9.94
-8.48
-6.91
-4.09
Cash
4.74
5.79
6.46
3.29
Total Assets
206.43
155.27
122.77
86.67
No Record Found
