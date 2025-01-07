iifl-logo-icon 1
Euro Panel Products Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

192
(4.63%)
Jan 7, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Revenue

142.25

142.38

108.02

yoy growth (%)

-0.09

31.8

Raw materials

-100.36

-99.65

-76.66

As % of sales

70.55

69.98

70.96

Employee costs

-10.51

-10.76

-7.58

As % of sales

7.39

7.55

7.01

Other costs

-16.53

-17.14

-11.96

As % of sales (Other Cost)

11.62

12.03

11.07

Operating profit

14.82

14.82

11.81

OPM

10.42

10.41

10.93

Depreciation

-2.98

-2.36

-1.68

Interest expense

-6.96

-6.8

-6.7

Other income

1.05

0.61

0.64

Profit before tax

5.92

6.26

4.06

Taxes

-2.22

-2.3

-0.12

Tax rate

-37.49

-36.73

-3.11

Minorities and other

0

0

0

Adj. profit

3.7

3.96

3.93

Exceptional items

0

0

0

Net profit

3.7

3.96

3.93

yoy growth (%)

-6.64

0.74

NPM

2.6

2.78

3.64

