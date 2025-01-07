Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Revenue
142.25
142.38
108.02
yoy growth (%)
-0.09
31.8
Raw materials
-100.36
-99.65
-76.66
As % of sales
70.55
69.98
70.96
Employee costs
-10.51
-10.76
-7.58
As % of sales
7.39
7.55
7.01
Other costs
-16.53
-17.14
-11.96
As % of sales (Other Cost)
11.62
12.03
11.07
Operating profit
14.82
14.82
11.81
OPM
10.42
10.41
10.93
Depreciation
-2.98
-2.36
-1.68
Interest expense
-6.96
-6.8
-6.7
Other income
1.05
0.61
0.64
Profit before tax
5.92
6.26
4.06
Taxes
-2.22
-2.3
-0.12
Tax rate
-37.49
-36.73
-3.11
Minorities and other
0
0
0
Adj. profit
3.7
3.96
3.93
Exceptional items
0
0
0
Net profit
3.7
3.96
3.93
yoy growth (%)
-6.64
0.74
NPM
2.6
2.78
3.64
