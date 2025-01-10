|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|10 Jan 2025
|6 Jan 2025
|Intimation of Board Meeting pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 Euro Panel Products Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on January 10, 2025. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 10/01/2025)
|Board Meeting
|12 Nov 2024
|4 Nov 2024
|To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024 Euro Panel Products Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on November 12, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 12/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|21 May 2024
|15 May 2024
|To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024 and other business matters Euro Panel Products Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on May 21, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 21/05/2024)
|Board Meeting
|3 Apr 2024
|3 Apr 2024
|Euro Panel Products Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Appointment of Ms Sonal Desai as Company Secretary & Compliance Officer of the company w.e.f. April 03, 2024.
