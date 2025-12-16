iifl-logo

KSH International Ltd Share Price Live





KSH International Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Open

0

Prev. Close

0

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

0

Day's Low

0

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

0

Face Value

0

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

0

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

KSH International Ltd Corporate Action

NEWS AND UPDATE

SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

16 Dec, 2025|06:12 PM
May-2025
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 100.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 100.00%

Non-Promoter- 0.00%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 0.00%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share PriceShare Price

KSH International Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

28.41

5.68

5.68

5.68

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

270.14

225.26

187.97

164.75

Net Worth

298.55

230.94

193.65

170.43

Minority Interest

KSH International Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Hindustan Zinc Ltd

HINDZINC

568.05

22.952,40,019.252,6325.18,25932.22

Hindalco Industries Ltd

HINDALCO

847.7

26.631,90,497.392,2660.5824,780326.08

National Aluminium Company Ltd

NATIONALUM

278.7

8.3151,186.931,433.173.774,292.34109.4

Hindustan Copper Ltd

HINDCOPPER

380

64.0836,746.91186.020.38718.0430.89

Jain Resource Recycling Ltd

JAINREC

408.1

67.2314,082.9598.6402,054.9135.03

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT KSH International Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Registered Office

11/3,11/4,11/5 Village Birdewa,

Chakan Taluka Khed,

Maharashtra - 410501

Tel: +91 20 4505 3237

Website: http://www.kshinternational.com

Email: cs.connect@kshinternational.com

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Summary

Company FAQs

What is the KSH International Ltd share price today?

The KSH International Ltd shares price on N/A is ₹undefined today.

What is the Market Cap of KSH International Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of KSH International Ltd is ₹undefined Cr. as of 16 Dec ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of KSH International Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of KSH International Ltd is undefined and undefined as of 16 Dec ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of KSH International Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a KSH International Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of KSH International Ltd is ₹undefined and ₹undefined as of 16 Dec ‘25

What is the CAGR of KSH International Ltd?

KSH International Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.

What is the shareholding pattern of KSH International Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of KSH International Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - N/I %
Institutions - N/I %
Public - N/I %

