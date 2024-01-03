KSH International Ltd Peer Comparison - Competitive Analysis

Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Hindustan Zinc Ltd
HINDZINC
567.75
|22.94
|2,39,892.49
|2,632
|5.11
|8,259
|32.22
Hindalco Industries Ltd
HINDALCO
837.35
|26.31
|1,88,171.51
|2,266
|0.59
|24,780
|326.08
National Aluminium Company Ltd
NATIONALUM
276.7
|8.25
|50,819.6
|1,433.17
|3.79
|4,292.34
|109.4
Hindustan Copper Ltd
HINDCOPPER
369.35
|62.28
|35,717.03
|186.02
|0.4
|718.04
|30.89
Jain Resource Recycling Ltd
JAINREC
411.6
|67.81
|14,203.73
|98.64
|0
|2,054.91
|35.03
