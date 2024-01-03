KSH International Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
28.41
5.68
5.68
5.68
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
270.14
225.26
187.97
164.75
Net Worth
298.55
230.94
193.65
170.43
Minority Interest
Debt
366.47
214.15
129.23
146.26
Deferred Tax Liability Net
8.2
9
8.54
5.84
Total Liabilities
673.22
454.09
331.42
322.53
Fixed Assets
240.83
147.15
116.84
98.35
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
1.9
1.44
0.85
0.88
Networking Capital
419.48
287.75
206.92
216.27
Inventories
211.02
132.9
109.44
101.49
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
223.91
159.16
109.45
129.98
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
58.15
25.74
16.63
31.96
Sundry Creditors
-33.79
-14.3
-14.92
-31.51
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-39.81
-15.75
-13.68
-15.65
Cash
11.01
17.76
6.82
7.04
Total Assets
673.22
454.1
331.43
322.54
