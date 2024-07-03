Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorNon Ferrous Metals
Open₹139.15
Prev. Close₹141.95
Turnover(Lac.)₹14.89
Day's High₹141.95
Day's Low₹140
52 Week's High₹162.75
52 Week's Low₹66.25
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)304.62
P/E47.96
EPS2.96
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
15.78
15.78
0.14
0.14
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
9.89
3.48
12.41
11.51
Net Worth
25.67
19.26
12.55
11.65
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Gross Sales
150.59
122.49
116.3
Excise Duty
0
0
0
Net Sales
150.59
122.49
116.3
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
Other Income
0.26
0.41
0.3
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Hindustan Zinc Ltd
HINDZINC
469.15
|22.53
|1,98,167.46
|2,298
|2.77
|7,994
|18.08
Hindalco Industries Ltd
HINDALCO
591.15
|23.67
|1,32,833.56
|1,891
|0.58
|22,262
|303.02
National Aluminium Company Ltd
NATIONALUM
208
|13.4
|38,201.94
|1,062.18
|2.4
|4,001.48
|86.33
Hindustan Copper Ltd
HINDCOPPER
250.23
|60.19
|24,214.28
|101.68
|0.37
|518.19
|24.89
Gravita India Ltd
GRAVITA
2,290.75
|92.06
|16,919.48
|50.58
|0.21
|786.3
|204.26
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Rajesh Giri
Executive Director
Vikas Talwar.
Non Executive Director
Dali Giri
Independent Director
Vikram Grover
Independent Director
Deepika Gaur
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Swati Bansal
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Divine Power Energy Ltd
Summary
Divine Power Energy Ltd was incorporated on August 24, 2001, as PDRV Enterprises Private Limited, a Private Limited Company issued by the Registrar of Companies, NCT of Delhi & Haryana. The Companys name was changed from PDRV Enterprises Private Limited to Dee Power and Electricals Private Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated May 11, 2023 was issued to this effect by Registrar of Companies. Again, Companys name was changed from Dee Power and Electricals Private Limited to Divine Power Energy Private Limited dated July 11, 2023. Subsequently, Company got converted from a Private Limited Company to Public Limited Company and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated August 03, 2023 to this effect was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Delhi. The name of Company was also changed to Divine Power Energy Limited.The Company is a manufacturer of insulated wire ,cable wire, cable and other insulated conductors at Sahibabad (Uttar Pradesh). It started manufacturing wires / strips covered with fiberglass which are used in manufacturing electromagnetic coils, like the one used in lifting magnets which are used to lift heavy objects like containers, machinery etc. The Company has supplied wires / strips covered with fiberglass to markets like Punjab, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad and see good prospects from markets like Maharashtra. In the recent past, the Company started trading in super enameled wires and strips to cater customer demand and remain competitive. It mainly se
The Divine Power Energy Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹141.9 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Divine Power Energy Ltd is ₹304.62 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Divine Power Energy Ltd is 47.96 and 6.29 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Divine Power Energy Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Divine Power Energy Ltd is ₹66.25 and ₹162.75 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Divine Power Energy Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at -6.80%, 6 Month at -1.90%, 3 Month at 102.64% and 1 Month at 10.90%.
