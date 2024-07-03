iifl-logo-icon 1
Divine Power Energy Ltd Share Price

141.9
(-0.04%)
Jan 6, 2025|01:47:51 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open139.15
  • Day's High141.95
  • 52 Wk High162.75
  • Prev. Close141.95
  • Day's Low140
  • 52 Wk Low 66.25
  • Turnover (lac)14.89
  • P/E47.96
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value0
  • EPS2.96
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)304.62
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Divine Power Energy Ltd KEY RATIOS

Divine Power Energy Ltd Corporate Action

26 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

6 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

6 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 06 Sep, 2024

Divine Power Energy Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Divine Power Energy Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|02:13 PM
Sep-2024Jul-2024Jun-2024Jun-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 73.50%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 73.50%

Non-Promoter- 2.47%

Institutions: 2.47%

Non-Institutions: 24.02%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Divine Power Energy Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

15.78

15.78

0.14

0.14

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

9.89

3.48

12.41

11.51

Net Worth

25.67

19.26

12.55

11.65

Minority Interest

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Gross Sales

150.59

122.49

116.3

Excise Duty

0

0

0

Net Sales

150.59

122.49

116.3

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

Other Income

0.26

0.41

0.3

Divine Power Energy Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Hindustan Zinc Ltd

HINDZINC

469.15

22.531,98,167.462,2982.777,99418.08

Hindalco Industries Ltd

HINDALCO

591.15

23.671,32,833.561,8910.5822,262303.02

National Aluminium Company Ltd

NATIONALUM

208

13.438,201.941,062.182.44,001.4886.33

Hindustan Copper Ltd

HINDCOPPER

250.23

60.1924,214.28101.680.37518.1924.89

Gravita India Ltd

GRAVITA

2,290.75

92.0616,919.4850.580.21786.3204.26

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Divine Power Energy Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Rajesh Giri

Executive Director

Vikas Talwar.

Non Executive Director

Dali Giri

Independent Director

Vikram Grover

Independent Director

Deepika Gaur

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Swati Bansal

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Divine Power Energy Ltd

Summary

Divine Power Energy Ltd was incorporated on August 24, 2001, as PDRV Enterprises Private Limited, a Private Limited Company issued by the Registrar of Companies, NCT of Delhi & Haryana. The Companys name was changed from PDRV Enterprises Private Limited to Dee Power and Electricals Private Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated May 11, 2023 was issued to this effect by Registrar of Companies. Again, Companys name was changed from Dee Power and Electricals Private Limited to Divine Power Energy Private Limited dated July 11, 2023. Subsequently, Company got converted from a Private Limited Company to Public Limited Company and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated August 03, 2023 to this effect was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Delhi. The name of Company was also changed to Divine Power Energy Limited.The Company is a manufacturer of insulated wire ,cable wire, cable and other insulated conductors at Sahibabad (Uttar Pradesh). It started manufacturing wires / strips covered with fiberglass which are used in manufacturing electromagnetic coils, like the one used in lifting magnets which are used to lift heavy objects like containers, machinery etc. The Company has supplied wires / strips covered with fiberglass to markets like Punjab, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad and see good prospects from markets like Maharashtra. In the recent past, the Company started trading in super enameled wires and strips to cater customer demand and remain competitive. It mainly se
Company FAQs

What is the Divine Power Energy Ltd share price today?

The Divine Power Energy Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹141.9 today.

What is the Market Cap of Divine Power Energy Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Divine Power Energy Ltd is ₹304.62 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Divine Power Energy Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Divine Power Energy Ltd is 47.96 and 6.29 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Divine Power Energy Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Divine Power Energy Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Divine Power Energy Ltd is ₹66.25 and ₹162.75 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Divine Power Energy Ltd?

Divine Power Energy Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at -6.80%, 6 Month at -1.90%, 3 Month at 102.64% and 1 Month at 10.90%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Divine Power Energy Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Divine Power Energy Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 73.50 %
Institutions - 2.47 %
Public - 24.02 %

