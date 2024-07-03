Divine Power Energy Ltd Summary

Divine Power Energy Ltd was incorporated on August 24, 2001, as PDRV Enterprises Private Limited, a Private Limited Company issued by the Registrar of Companies, NCT of Delhi & Haryana. The Companys name was changed from PDRV Enterprises Private Limited to Dee Power and Electricals Private Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated May 11, 2023 was issued to this effect by Registrar of Companies. Again, Companys name was changed from Dee Power and Electricals Private Limited to Divine Power Energy Private Limited dated July 11, 2023. Subsequently, Company got converted from a Private Limited Company to Public Limited Company and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated August 03, 2023 to this effect was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Delhi. The name of Company was also changed to Divine Power Energy Limited.The Company is a manufacturer of insulated wire ,cable wire, cable and other insulated conductors at Sahibabad (Uttar Pradesh). It started manufacturing wires / strips covered with fiberglass which are used in manufacturing electromagnetic coils, like the one used in lifting magnets which are used to lift heavy objects like containers, machinery etc. The Company has supplied wires / strips covered with fiberglass to markets like Punjab, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad and see good prospects from markets like Maharashtra. In the recent past, the Company started trading in super enameled wires and strips to cater customer demand and remain competitive. It mainly sells winding wires to power distribution companies and transformer manufacturers. Transformers play a critical role in power distribution by regulating the voltage from generation source to consumer end. The transformer steps up the voltages to higher voltages before transmission at the generator, reducing the power loss during transmission and steps down the higher voltage to lower as required before transmitting the power to end user. One of the critical components of a transformer is the coil which play role in converting electric energy to magnetic energy and then again to electric energy, and changes the voltage and current at same time. The coil is made from winding wires in a given ratio as per capacity and ability of transformer. Company manufacture winding wires by insulating bare conductors (wires / strips of copper/ aluminium) by paper, cotton, super enamel, fiberglass etc. which are used to make coils of the transformers. The Company is proposing the Public Issue by raising funds of Rs 22.5 Cr. Fresh Equity Shares.