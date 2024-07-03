Divine Power Energy Ltd Half Yearly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
102.63
Excise Duty
0
Net Sales
102.63
Other Operating Income
0
Other Income
0.33
Total Income
102.95
Total Expenditure
96.88
PBIDT
6.07
Interest
2.42
PBDT
3.66
Depreciation
0.73
Minority Interest Before NP
0
Tax
0.77
Deferred Tax
-0.03
Reported Profit After Tax
2.19
Minority Interest After NP
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
2.19
Extra-ordinary Items
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
2.19
EPS (Unit Curr.)
1.4
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
Dividend (%)
0
Equity
15.78
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
PBIDTM(%)
5.91
PBDTM(%)
-
PATM(%)
2.13
