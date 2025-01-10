Divine Power Energy Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
15.78
15.78
0.14
0.14
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
9.89
3.48
12.41
11.51
Net Worth
25.67
19.26
12.55
11.65
Minority Interest
Debt
57.86
47.63
44.67
44.58
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0.36
0
0
Total Liabilities
83.53
67.25
57.22
56.23
Fixed Assets
10.53
9
6.04
5.14
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.07
0.07
0.07
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.13
0
0.08
0.08
Networking Capital
69.67
56.99
49.92
49.15
Inventories
49.35
31.39
27.87
14.07
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
20.93
27.69
21.26
36.42
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
4.72
3.18
6.3
3.98
Sundry Creditors
-2.67
-3.64
-4.73
-4.14
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-2.66
-1.63
-0.77
-1.18
Cash
3.13
1.21
1.11
1.88
Total Assets
83.53
67.27
57.22
56.25
