Divine Power Energy Ltd Balance Sheet

128.45
(-1.98%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:15:23 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

15.78

15.78

0.14

0.14

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

9.89

3.48

12.41

11.51

Net Worth

25.67

19.26

12.55

11.65

Minority Interest

Debt

57.86

47.63

44.67

44.58

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0.36

0

0

Total Liabilities

83.53

67.25

57.22

56.23

Fixed Assets

10.53

9

6.04

5.14

Intangible Assets

Investments

0.07

0.07

0.07

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.13

0

0.08

0.08

Networking Capital

69.67

56.99

49.92

49.15

Inventories

49.35

31.39

27.87

14.07

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

20.93

27.69

21.26

36.42

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

4.72

3.18

6.3

3.98

Sundry Creditors

-2.67

-3.64

-4.73

-4.14

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-2.66

-1.63

-0.77

-1.18

Cash

3.13

1.21

1.11

1.88

Total Assets

83.53

67.27

57.22

56.25

