Divine Power Energy Ltd Board Meeting

132.4
(1.89%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:16:10 PM

Divine Power CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024
16/01/2025
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting26 Dec 202426 Dec 2024
Divine Power Energy Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on December 26, 2024.
Board Meeting29 Nov 202426 Nov 2024
DIVINE POWER ENERGY LIMITED has informed the Exchange about Board Meeting to be held on 29-Nov-2024 to consider Fund raising. Divine Power Energy Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board meeting held on November 29, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 29/11/2024)
Board Meeting13 Nov 20244 Nov 2024
DIVINE POWER ENERGY LIMITED has informed the Exchange about Board Meeting to be held on 13-Nov-2024 to inter-alia consider and approve the Unaudited Financial results of the Company for the Half Yearly ended September 2024 . Divine Power Energy Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on November 13, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 13/11/2024)
Board Meeting6 Sep 202429 Aug 2024
To consider other business matters Divine Power Energy Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on September 06, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 06/09/2024)

