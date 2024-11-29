Board Meeting 26 Dec 2024 26 Dec 2024

Divine Power Energy Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on December 26, 2024.

Board Meeting 29 Nov 2024 26 Nov 2024

DIVINE POWER ENERGY LIMITED has informed the Exchange about Board Meeting to be held on 29-Nov-2024 to consider Fund raising. Divine Power Energy Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board meeting held on November 29, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 29/11/2024)

Board Meeting 13 Nov 2024 4 Nov 2024

DIVINE POWER ENERGY LIMITED has informed the Exchange about Board Meeting to be held on 13-Nov-2024 to inter-alia consider and approve the Unaudited Financial results of the Company for the Half Yearly ended September 2024 . Divine Power Energy Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on November 13, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 13/11/2024)

Board Meeting 6 Sep 2024 29 Aug 2024