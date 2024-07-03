iifl-logo-icon 1
Baheti Recycling Industries Ltd Share Price

408
(0.74%)
Jan 6, 2025|10:05:59 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open410
  • Day's High411
  • 52 Wk High480.8
  • Prev. Close405
  • Day's Low408
  • 52 Wk Low 156
  • Turnover (lac)6.12
  • P/E58.36
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value0
  • EPS6.94
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)423.04
  • Div. Yield0.12
Baheti Recycling Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Non Ferrous Metals

Open

410

Prev. Close

405

Turnover(Lac.)

6.12

Day's High

411

Day's Low

408

52 Week's High

480.8

52 Week's Low

156

Book Value

0

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

423.04

P/E

58.36

EPS

6.94

Divi. Yield

0.12

Baheti Recycling Industries Ltd Corporate Action

6 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

30 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 0.5

Record Date: 23 Sep, 2024

6 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 06 Sep, 2024

23 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

Baheti Recycling Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Baheti Recycling Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|10:37 AM
Sep-2024Mar-2024Sep-2023Mar-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 73.97%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 73.97%

Non-Promoter- 26.02%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 26.02%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Baheti Recycling Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

10.37

10.37

4.57

3.75

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

31.26

24.06

12.13

7.06

Net Worth

41.63

34.43

16.7

10.81

Minority Interest

Baheti Recycling Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Hindustan Zinc Ltd

HINDZINC

469.15

22.531,98,167.462,2982.777,99418.08

Hindalco Industries Ltd

HINDALCO

591.15

23.671,32,833.561,8910.5822,262303.02

National Aluminium Company Ltd

NATIONALUM

208

13.438,201.941,062.182.44,001.4886.33

Hindustan Copper Ltd

HINDCOPPER

250.23

60.1924,214.28101.680.37518.1924.89

Gravita India Ltd

GRAVITA

2,290.75

92.0616,919.4850.580.21786.3204.26

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Baheti Recycling Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Director

SAVITABEN SHANKERLAL SHAH

Managing Director

SHANKERLAL BANSILAL SHAH

Whole-time Director

BALKISHAN SHANKERLAL SHAH

Director

GOPALLAL LAXMINARAYAN BANGUR

Director

KUSHAL MAHESHWARI

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Baheti Recycling Industries Ltd

Summary

Baheti Recycling Industries Limited was originally incorporated as a Public Limited Company under the name of Baheti Metal And Ferro Alloys Limited on December 28, 1994. Subsequently, the Company name was changed from Baheti Metal And Ferro Alloys Limited to Baheti Recycling Industries Limited vide a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated January 25, 2022, issued by the Registrar of Companies, Gujarat.The Company is an aluminium recycling Company, primarily engaged in processing aluminium based metal scrap to manufacture aluminium alloys in the form of ingots and aluminium deox alloys in the form of cubes, ingots, shots and notch bar. Companys main products line includes Aluminium Wire Rod, Aluminium Deox, Cored Wire, Aluminium Alloy Ingots, Ferro Titanium, and Conductor & Cables. The versatile properties of aluminium and its alloys, results in it being used in various industries, including automobiles, construction, electrical transmission application, food packaging etc. Aluminium alloys are used in automobiles components due to its stiffness, corrosion resistance and excellent strength to weight ratio. The Aluminium de-ox alloys are used as deoxidizer in steel manufacturing units. In year 1995-96, the Company commenced their manufacturing operations of aluminium alloys in Dehgam Taluka, Gujarat. This unit has 12,000 MT installed capacity for processing aluminium scrap. Their unit has a well-equipped laboratory, modern technology and testing equipments with supporting en
Company FAQs

What is the Baheti Recycling Industries Ltd share price today?

The Baheti Recycling Industries Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹408 today.

What is the Market Cap of Baheti Recycling Industries Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Baheti Recycling Industries Ltd is ₹423.04 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Baheti Recycling Industries Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Baheti Recycling Industries Ltd is 58.36 and 10.09 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Baheti Recycling Industries Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Baheti Recycling Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Baheti Recycling Industries Ltd is ₹156 and ₹480.8 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Baheti Recycling Industries Ltd?

Baheti Recycling Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at 52.59%, 1 Year at 121.31%, 6 Month at 46.21%, 3 Month at 6.03% and 1 Month at -4.02%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Baheti Recycling Industries Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Baheti Recycling Industries Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 73.98 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 26.02 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Baheti Recycling Industries Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

