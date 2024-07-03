Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorNon Ferrous Metals
Open₹410
Prev. Close₹405
Turnover(Lac.)₹6.12
Day's High₹411
Day's Low₹408
52 Week's High₹480.8
52 Week's Low₹156
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)423.04
P/E58.36
EPS6.94
Divi. Yield0.12
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10.37
10.37
4.57
3.75
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
31.26
24.06
12.13
7.06
Net Worth
41.63
34.43
16.7
10.81
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Hindustan Zinc Ltd
HINDZINC
469.15
|22.53
|1,98,167.46
|2,298
|2.77
|7,994
|18.08
Hindalco Industries Ltd
HINDALCO
591.15
|23.67
|1,32,833.56
|1,891
|0.58
|22,262
|303.02
National Aluminium Company Ltd
NATIONALUM
208
|13.4
|38,201.94
|1,062.18
|2.4
|4,001.48
|86.33
Hindustan Copper Ltd
HINDCOPPER
250.23
|60.19
|24,214.28
|101.68
|0.37
|518.19
|24.89
Gravita India Ltd
GRAVITA
2,290.75
|92.06
|16,919.48
|50.58
|0.21
|786.3
|204.26
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Director
SAVITABEN SHANKERLAL SHAH
Managing Director
SHANKERLAL BANSILAL SHAH
Whole-time Director
BALKISHAN SHANKERLAL SHAH
Director
GOPALLAL LAXMINARAYAN BANGUR
Director
KUSHAL MAHESHWARI
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Baheti Recycling Industries Ltd
Summary
Baheti Recycling Industries Limited was originally incorporated as a Public Limited Company under the name of Baheti Metal And Ferro Alloys Limited on December 28, 1994. Subsequently, the Company name was changed from Baheti Metal And Ferro Alloys Limited to Baheti Recycling Industries Limited vide a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated January 25, 2022, issued by the Registrar of Companies, Gujarat.The Company is an aluminium recycling Company, primarily engaged in processing aluminium based metal scrap to manufacture aluminium alloys in the form of ingots and aluminium deox alloys in the form of cubes, ingots, shots and notch bar. Companys main products line includes Aluminium Wire Rod, Aluminium Deox, Cored Wire, Aluminium Alloy Ingots, Ferro Titanium, and Conductor & Cables. The versatile properties of aluminium and its alloys, results in it being used in various industries, including automobiles, construction, electrical transmission application, food packaging etc. Aluminium alloys are used in automobiles components due to its stiffness, corrosion resistance and excellent strength to weight ratio. The Aluminium de-ox alloys are used as deoxidizer in steel manufacturing units. In year 1995-96, the Company commenced their manufacturing operations of aluminium alloys in Dehgam Taluka, Gujarat. This unit has 12,000 MT installed capacity for processing aluminium scrap. Their unit has a well-equipped laboratory, modern technology and testing equipments with supporting en
Read More
The Baheti Recycling Industries Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹408 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Baheti Recycling Industries Ltd is ₹423.04 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Baheti Recycling Industries Ltd is 58.36 and 10.09 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Baheti Recycling Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Baheti Recycling Industries Ltd is ₹156 and ₹480.8 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Baheti Recycling Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at 52.59%, 1 Year at 121.31%, 6 Month at 46.21%, 3 Month at 6.03% and 1 Month at -4.02%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.