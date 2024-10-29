Board Meeting 29 Oct 2024 23 Oct 2024

To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024 and other business matters Baheti Recycling Industries Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on October 29, 2024. Baheti Recycling Industries Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 29/10/2024)

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 22 May 2024

To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024 and other business matters To consider dividend (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 24/05/2024) Baheti Recycling Industries Limited has informed the Exchange that Board of Directors at its meeting held on May 30, 2024, recommended Final Dividend of 0.50 per equity share. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 30/05/2024)

Board Meeting 29 Mar 2024 29 Mar 2024