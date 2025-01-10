To,

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone Financial Statements of BAHETI RECYCLING INDSUTRIES LIMITED (CIN: L37100GJ1994PLC024001) ("the Company") which comprises the Balance Sheet as at 31st March,2024, the statement of Profit and Loss and the Cash Flow Statement for the year ended and notes to the standalone financial statement, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by .the Companies Act, 2013 ("the; Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31s March,2024, and its profit and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act,2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the ‘Auditor?s Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone the Financial Statements? section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the ?Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the Financial Statements under the provisions of the Companies Act,2013 and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical

- responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the Financial Statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the Financial Statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matter describe below to be key audit matter to be communicated below.

We have fulfilled the responsibilities described in the Auditor?s responsibilities for the audit of the Financial Statements section of our report, including in relation to these matters. Accordingly, our audit included the performance to these procedures designed to respond to our assessment of the risk of the material misstatement of the Financial Statements.

The results of our audit procedures, including the procedures performed to address the matters below, provide the basis for our audit opinion on the accompanying Financial Statements.

Key Audit Matters How the matter was addressed in our audit A. Revenue Recognition Our audit procedure: l.The Company?s revenue is principally derived from sale of aluminum products viz. Cubes and Alloy Ingots. Revenue from sale of goods is recognized when control of the products being sold is transferred to the customer and when there are no other unfulfilled obligations. 1. We assessed the appropriateness of the revenue recognition accounting policies by comparing them with applicable Accounting Standards (AS). 2.Revenue is the consideration received or receivable after deduction of any trade/volume discounts and taxes or duties colletted. Hence, we identified revenue recognition as a key audit master since revenue is significant to the financial statements and is required to be recognized as per the requirements of the applicable accounting framework. 2. Evaluated the process followed by the management for revenue recognition including understanding and testing of key controls related to recognition of revenue in current period. 3.Performed substantive testing on samples selected using statistical sampling of revenue transactions, recorded during the year by testing the documents to determine whether revenue has been recognized correctly. 4.Performed other substantive procedures obtaining Debtor Confirmations on sample basis and reconciling same with revenue recorded during the year, also reconciling revenuer recorded with statutory filing. B. Inventory Existence and Valuation Our audit procedure: 1. There are complexities and manual process involved in determining inventory quantities on hand and valuation of the same due to the company?s diverse and numerous inventory products and work in progress at different stages of the processes at manufacturing unit. Therefore, inventory quantities and valuation is identified as a key audit matter. l.We have attended inventory counts, which we selected based on financial significance and risk, observed managements inventory count procedures to assess the effectiveness, selected a sample of inventory products and compared the quantities counted to the quantities recorded and ensured inventory adjustments, if any, are recorded in books of accounts. 2.Assessed whether the management?s internal controls relating to ihventory?s valuation are appropriately designed and implemented. 3.Discussed with the management on the management?s process of identifying the stages of completion and valuing work in progress stock at the time of book closure proceeds. 4.Verified the correctness of valuation made by the management on a sample basis, with regard to the cost and net realizable value of inventory.

Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditor?s Report Thereon

The Company?s Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Board Report including Annexure to Board?s Report,,Management Report but does not include the Financial Statements and our auditor?s report thereon.

Our opinion on the Standalone Financial Statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone Financial Statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of the Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Company?s Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to preparation and presentation of these standalone Financial Statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance and cash flows of the company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the act.

This responsibility also includes the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the act for safeguarding the assets of the company and for preventing and detecting the frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgment and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial control that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of accounting records, relevant to preparation and presentation of Financial Statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, .whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the Financial Statements, the Board of Directors is responsible for assessing the Company?s ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Director either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Company?s financial reporting process.

Auditors? Responsibilities for the Audit of the standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Financial Statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect -a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of thesd Financial Statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SA?s, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout tlmaudit. We also: -

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from errorTas fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Companies Act,2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of management?s use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Company?s ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the Financial Statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditor?s report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone Financial Statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone Financial Statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit. We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone Financial Statements of the current period qnd are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditor?s report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be comnfunicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditor?s Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government of India in tqrms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013, we give in the "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by section 143(3) of the Act, we further report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purpose of our audit;

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of books except for the matters stated for reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with respect to maintenance of Audit Trail.

c) The Balance Sheet, Statement of Profit and Loss and the Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account of the company;

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone Financial Statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014

e) On the basis of written representations received from directors as on 31s* March,2024, taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the director is disqualified as on March 31, 2024, from being appointed as a director in terms of section 164 (2) of the Act.

f) With respect to adequacy of internal financial controls over financial reporting of the company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report "Annexure B". if ~n

g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the auditor?s report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Companies Act,2013, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and explanation given to us, the remuneration paid by company to its directors during the year is in accordance with provisions of section 197 of the act.

h) The modification relating to maintenance of accounts and other matters connected there with are as stated in paragraph above on reporting under Section 143(3)(b) of the Act and reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014.

i) With respect to other matters to be included in the Auditor?s Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit And Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i) The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial positions in its financial statements- Refer Note 29.2 to the financial statements;

ii) The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii) There were no amounts which required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

(iv) (a) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other persons or entities, including fqreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(b) The Management has represented to us that, to the best of its knowledge and

belief, no funds have been received by the Company from any person(s) or entity (ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

(c) Based on the audit procedures adopted that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representatiop made by the management under sub clause (a) & (b) above, contain any materialmisstatement.

(v) The Company has not declared or paid any dividend during the year. Therefore, compliance of the provisions of section 123 of the Act is not applicable.

3. The company has used an accounting software for maintaining its books of account which have a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility but the same is not enabled by the Company for whole of the year. Hence the company has not complied with Proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 for maintaining books of account using accounting software which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility as applicable to the Company with effect from April 1, 2023.

ANNEXURE-A TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS? REPORT

Referred to in Paragraph 1. Under the heading of "Report on other Legal and Regulatory Requirements" Section of Our Report of Even Date.

In terms of the information and explanations sought by us and given by the company and the books of account and records examined by us in the normal course of audit and to the best of our knowledge and belief, we state that:

i. In respect of Property, Plant and Equipment and Intangible Assets:

A. The company has maintained proper records showing full particulars including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment.

B. The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets during the year under audit.

(b) The Company has a regular program of physical verification of its Property, Plant and Equipment by which all property, plant and equipment are physically verified by the management in the phase manner over the period of three years which is in our opinion, reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. In accordance with this programme, major portion of Property, Plant and Equipment have been physically verified by the management during the year and no serious discrepancies have been noticed on such verification.

(c) The title deeds of all immovable properties disclosed in financial statements of the company are held in the name of company except following,

Description of Property Gross Carrying Value Held - in Name of i Whether Promoter, Director, Relative or employee Period Held Reason for not being held in the name of Company Survey No 251 Old Survey No 174 Paiki 1, Old Survey No 175, Old Survey No 175 Paiki 3 at Sampa, Ta:Dehgam, Dist:Gandhinagar 30,30,780 Yash Metal Private Limited Erst while Merged Company Since Merger The procedure for change of name is Under Process along with Land Revenue Authorities.

(d) Based on our audit procedures and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not revalued its property, plant and equipment or intangible assets during the year.

(e) Based on our audit procedures and according to the information and explanations given to us, no proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the company for holding any Benami property under prohibition of Benami Transactions Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) (formerly the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act,1988 (45 of 1988)) and rules made thereunder during the year.

(a) According to the information and explanations given to us, the management has conducted physical verification of inventories at reasonable intervals during the year. In our opinion, The coverage and procedures of such verification by the management is appropriate having regard to the size of the company and nature of its operations. The discrepancies noticed on physical verification of inventories as compared to book records did not exceed 10% or more in aggregate of each class of inventory.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has been sanctioned working capital facility in excess of Rs. 5 crores, in aggregate, from banks on the basis of security of current assets. In our opinion, the company has filed original as well as revised quarterly statements with such banks and such original as well as revised statements filed with banks are in agreement with books of account of the Company other than those as set out below:

Axis Bank Cash Credit Facility amounting to Rs^4000 Lacs

Q u A R T E R STOCK DEBTORS CREDITORS ADVANCE TO SUPPLIER CHANNEL FINANCE BOO KS SS DI FF BOO KS SS DIFF BOO KS SS DI FF BO OK S SS DI FF BOO KS SS DIFF 1 6191. 26 6189. 60 1. 66 6093. 51 6099. 74 -6. 23 1009. 17 1009. 17 0. 00 377 67 382 16 -4. 49 2894. 61 2882. 09 12. 52 2 7405. 32 7404. 95 ,0. 37 6217. 93 6115. 53 102 40 1559. 26 1559. 26 0. 00 607 09 607 08 0. 01 2719. 79 2718. 49 1. 30 3 7382. 11 7379. 42 2. 69 5351. 52 5690. 29 -338. 77 1957. 77 1956. 02 1. 75 266. 16 265. 32 0. 84 2273. 08 2268. 44 4. 64 4 8867. 38 8866. 70 0. 68 4838. 64 4^38. 64 0, 00 1624. 08 1624. 08 0. 00 489. 08 489 08 0. 00 2412. 24 2412. 24 0. 00

Remarks on Quarter 1.

Difference in stock is minor and same is on account of valuation. Difference in Debtors is on account of TDS entry done after submission of stock statement and some parties not given in stock statement. Difference in advance to supplier on account of Grouping change of some accounts and bank reconciliation done after submission of stock statement. Difference in channel finance is on account of mistake in booking interest.

Remarks on Quarter 2

Difference in stock is minor and same is on account of valuation. Difference in Debtors is on account bank reconciliation done after submission ofTstock statement and change in TDS entry done after submission of stock statement. Difference in channel finance is on account of mistake in booking interest.

Remarks on Quarter 3

Difference in stock is minor and same is on account of valuation. Difference in Debtors is on account of TDS entry done after submission of stock statement and bill discounting entry done after submission of stock statement and due to change in grouping of some accounts. Difference in sundry creditors is on account of change in grouping of certain parties and also some parties not given in stock statement. Difference in advance to supplier on account of Grouping change of some accounts and some advance not given in stock statement. Difference in channel finance is on account of mistake in booking interest.

Remarks on Quarter 4

Difference in stock is minor and same is on account of valuation.

Federal bank Cash Credit Facility amounting to Rs.2000 Lacs

Q U A R T E R STOCK DEBTORS CREDITORS ADVANCE TO SUPPLIER CHANNEL FINANCE BOO KS ss DI FF BOO KS SS DIFF BOO KS SS DIF- F BO OK S SS DIF F BOO KS SS DIF F 1 6191 26 6189. 60 1. 66 6093. 51 6099. 74 -6. 23 1009. 17 756. 88 252. 29 377. 67 267. 51 110. 16 2882 09 2882 09 0. 00 2 7405. 32 7404. 95 0. 37 6217. 93 6115. 53 102. 40 1559. 26 1559. 26 0. 00 607. 08 607. 08 0. 00 2719 79 2718. 50 1. 29 3 7382. 11 7379. 42 2. 69 5351. 52 5690. 29 -338. 77 1957. 77 1877. 48 80 29 266. 16 265. 32 0. 84 2273. 08 2268. 44 4. 64 4 8867. 38 8866. 70 0. 68 4838- 64 4838. 64 0. 00 1624. 08 1624. -08 0. 00 489 08 489. 08 0. 00 2412. 24 2412. 24 0. 00

Remarks on Quarter 1.

Difference in stock is minor and same is on account of valuation. Difference in Debtors is on account of TDS entry done after submission of stock statement and some parties not given in stock statement. Difference in creditors is on account of certain parties not given in stock statement and due to grouping change after submission of stock statement. Difference in advance to supplier on account of Grouping change of some accounts and bank reconciliation done after submission of stock statement. Difference in channel finance is on account of mistake in booking interest.

Remarks on Quarter 2

Difference in stock is minor apd same is on account of valuation. Difference in Debtors is on account bank reconciliation done after submission of stock statement and change in TDS entrydone after submission of stock statement. Difference in channel finance is on account of mistake in booking intefest.

Remarks on Quarter 3

Difference in stock is minor and same is on account of valuation. Difference in Debtors is on account of TDS entry done after submission of stock statement and bill discounting entry done after submission of stock statement and due to change in grouping of some accounts. Difference in sundry creditors is on account of change in grouping of certain parties and also some parties not given in stock statement. Difference in advance to supplier on account of Grouping change of some accounts and some advance not given in stock statement. Difference in channel finance is on account of mistake in booking interest. • 1

Remarks on Quarter 4

Difference in stock is minor and same is on account of valuation.

iii. In respect of Loans/Guarantees/Security/Investment given/made by the company:-

(a) The company has not granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured to Companies, firms, limited liability partnerships or any other parties during the year. The company has not made investment or securities to companies, firms, limited liability partnerships or any other parties during the year.

A. The aggregate amount during the year and balance outstanding at the balance sheet date with respect to such loans or advances and guarantees or security to parties other than subsidiaries, joint ventures and associates

Particulars Aggregate amount loan granted during the year Balance outstanding at 31st March 2024 Loan Granted 7.78 8.30

(b) The Loan granted by the company are in the nature of staff loan to the employee of the company. This loan granted by the company are prejudicial to the interest of the company to the extent of not charging of any interest by the company.

(c) In respect of loans and advances in the nature of loans, the repayment of principle is regular however there is no interest charged on the loan so there is no payment for the interest received.

(d) There is no,stipulated repayment however verification of same shows that repayment of loan is regular.

(e) There is no any loan or advance in the nature of loan granted which has fallen due during the year, has been renewed or extended or fresh-loans granted to settle the Overdue of existing loans given to the same parties. Therefore, no further information is required to be furnished under this clause.

(f) The company has not granted loans or advances in the nature of loans either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment to promoters, related parties as defined in clause (76) of section 2 of the Companies Act, 2013.

iv. In respect of Loans/Investments/Guarantees/Security by the Company:-

On the basis of Our examination of the records in respect of loan, the provisions of section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act,2013 have been complied with the company.

v. In respect of Deposits:-

The Company has not accepted pny public deposits and also no amounts which are deemed to be deposits and hence the directives issued by the Reserve Bank of India and the provisions of Sections 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the companies Act and the rules framed, there under are not applicable to the company.

vi. In respect of Cost Records: -

We have broadly reviewed the cost records maintained by the company pursuant to the companies (cost records-and audit) rules,2014 prescribed by the central government under section 148(1) of the Companies act,2013 and are of opinion that prima facie the prescribed accounts and cost records have been maintained. We have however not made detailed examination of the cost records with a view to determine whether they are accurate or complete.

vii. In respect of Statutory Dues:-

(a) The company is generally regular in depositing with appropriate authorities undisputed statutory dues including income tax, goods and service tax, custom duty and other material statutory dues applicable to it. According to the information and explanation given to us, there were no undisputed amount payable in respect of such due which were outstanding as at 31st march 2024 for a period more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) There are no any disputed dues which have not been deposited of income tax, goods and service tax, custom duty, cess as- ^it 31st march 2024 and therefore no further information is required to be furnished under this clause.

The company has not surrendered or disclosed any transaction, previously unrecorded in books of account as income during the year in the tax assessments under the income tax act,1961(43 of 1961). Therefore, no further information is required to be furnished under this clause.

ix. In respect of repayment of Loans: -

(a) Based on our audit procedures, we are of the opinion the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender.

(b) Based on our audit procedures, the Company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lender.

(c) Based on our audit procedures, we report that term loans availed by the Company during the year were applied for the purposes for w)iich~the loans were obtained.

(d) Based on our audit procedure, funds raised on short-term basis have prima facie not been utilized for long-term purposes by the Company.

(e) Based on our audit procedure, the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures.

(f) Based on our audit procedure, the Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies.

x. In respect of Utilisation of IPQ and Private Placement and Preferential Issues:-

(a) According to the information and explanations given to us, The Company did not raise any money by way of initial pUblic offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year. Accordingly, paragraph 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) The Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully, partially or optionally convertible) during the year. And therefore, no further information j.s required to be furnished under this clause.

xi. In respect of Reporting of Fraud: -

(a) Based upon the audit procedures performed, we feport thatTno fraud by the Company or any fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during year.

(b) During the year, no report under sub-section 12 of section 143 of the Act has been filed by us in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Centra^Government.

(c) As represented to us by the management, there are no whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year.

xii. In respect of Nidhi Company: -

The Company is not a Nidhi Company as per provision of Companies Act,2013. Therefore, the provision of clause 3(xii)(a)(b)(c) of the company?s (Auditor?s report) order,20??M*tii?t applicable.

xiii. In respect of Related Party Transaction: -

In our opinion, the all transaction entered by the company with the relate* compliance with section 177 and 188 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the details^thgreof have been properly disclosed in the notes to the standalone financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

xiv. In respect of Internal Audit:-

In our opinion and based on our examination, according to the size and nature of business, the company has established the internal audit system as per provision of section 1B8 of companies Act,2013. Further, we have considered the internal audit report issued to the company by the internal auditor for the year ended 31st march,2024.

xv. In respect of Non-Cash Transaction

The company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with the directors or persons connected with him during the year. Therefore, the provision of clause 3(xv) of the company?s (Auditor?s report) order,2020 is not applicable.

xvi. In respect of Register under RBI Act, 1934: -

The registration under section 45 IA of Reserve Bank of India act,1934 is not required as the company is not engaged in the business of a non-banking financial institution (as defined in section 45 1(a) of the Reserve Bank of India act, 1934) as its principal business and hence clause 3(xvi) (a) to (d) of company?s (auditor?s report) order,2020 is not applicable.

xvii. In respect of Cash Losses:

The Company has not incurred cash losses in the current year and in the immediately preceding financial year.

xviii. In respect of Auditor?s Resignation

There has been resignation of the previous statutory auditors during the year as the main partner of the previous auditor firm is not keeping good health and is preoccupied due to Medical Checkup. There has been no issues, objections or concern raised by the outgoing auditor. —

xix. In respect of. Financial Position

On the basis of the financial ratios disclosed in Note 30 to the standalone financial statements , ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the standalone financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that Company, is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

Based upon the audit procedures performed, there is no unspent amount under section 135(5) of the Companies Act,2013 pursuant to any project. Accordingly, clause 3(xx)(a) and 3(xx)(b) of the order are not applicable.

Annexure-B to Independent Auditor?s Report

Referred to in (f) of Paragraph 2 under the heading of "Report on other legal and regulatory requirements" section of our report of even date.

Report on the Internal Financial Controls over financial reporting under Clause (i) of Subsection 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of BAHETI RECYCLING INDUSTRIES LIMITED (Formerly known as Baheti Metal and Ferro Allyos Limited ) ("the Company") as at 31st March, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Management?s Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Company?s management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control with reference to financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal controls stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (TCAF). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to company?s policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act,2013.

Auditor?s Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express hn opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Interpal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act,2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls,.both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute-of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating

effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included

obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditor?s judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Company?s internal financial controls system over financial reporting with reference to these Financial Statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting with reference to Financial Statements

A companys internal financial control with reference to Financial Statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting with reference to these Financial Statements includes those policies and procedures that-

(1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, Accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company;

(2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations^of management and directors of the company; and

(3) Provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with reference to standalone financial statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to Financial Statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to Financial Statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal., financial control with reference to financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures

Opinion

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respectsran adequate internal financial controls with reference to Financial Statements and such internal financial controls with reference to Financial Statements were operating effectively as at March 31,2024, based on the internal control with reference to financial statements criterial established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal , Financial Controls Over Financial Reportings issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.