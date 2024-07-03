Summary

MMP Industries Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name Semi Conductor Packages Private Limited on October 8, 1973. Subsequently, the name of the Company changed to Maharashtra Metal Powders Private Limited on October 18, 1984. Further, Company converted into a Public Limited Company and name was changed to Maharashtra Metal Powders Limited on December 28, 1994 and further, the name was changed to MMP Industries Limited on June 19, 2012. The Company is primarily engaged in the business of manufacturing, selling, distribution and trading of Aluminium Powder, Aluminium Pyro and Flake Powder, Aluminium Paste, Aluminium Conductor and Aluminium Foils. The Company is also engaged in trading and manufacturing of MnO and MnO2 Powder.Aluminium powders (pyro, flake and atomised) are used in many industrial sectors like construction (AAC Blocks) and mining (Aluminised slurry explosives), agriculture (pesticides), defence (ammunition), fire crackers, railways (thermit portions) etc. Aluminium pastes are used in automotive, decorative and industrial paints. Aluminium Conductors are consumed by the power sector for laying of overhead transmission lines.The Company has entered into a Joint Venture with Toyo Aluminium K.K. of Japan for the manufacturing of specialty aluminium pastes in a new company known as Toyal MMP India Private Limited. The Company holds 26% shareholding in this JV Company. The commercial production in this unit commenced in February

