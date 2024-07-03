SectorNon Ferrous Metals
Open₹345.9
Prev. Close₹341.75
Turnover(Lac.)₹57.46
Day's High₹345.9
Day's Low₹316.2
52 Week's High₹457.9
52 Week's Low₹188.25
Book Value₹105.92
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)811.99
P/E30.11
EPS11.35
Divi. Yield0.44
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
25.4
25.4
25.4
25.4
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
229.22
207.49
191.71
169.76
Net Worth
254.62
232.89
217.11
195.16
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
448.26
230.73
241.82
242.73
yoy growth (%)
94.27
-4.58
-0.37
19.44
Raw materials
-342.96
-161.52
-169.53
-173.32
As % of sales
76.51
70
70.1
71.4
Employee costs
-30.25
-21.53
-21.29
-16.04
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
32.44
20.81
25.14
24.37
Depreciation
-6.32
-4.53
-3.1
-2.01
Tax paid
-8.06
-5.03
-5.85
-9
Working capital
27.95
0.21
-12.64
40.55
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
94.27
-4.58
-0.37
19.44
Op profit growth
61.25
-5.9
-6.44
42.11
EBIT growth
60.27
-18.01
-2.7
44.85
Net profit growth
54.52
-18.18
25.49
6.06
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
578.54
538.29
448.26
230.73
241.82
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
578.54
538.29
448.26
230.73
241.82
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
8.56
3.41
5.07
2.71
2.93
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Hindustan Zinc Ltd
HINDZINC
469.15
|22.53
|1,98,167.46
|2,298
|2.77
|7,994
|18.08
Hindalco Industries Ltd
HINDALCO
591.15
|23.67
|1,32,833.56
|1,891
|0.58
|22,262
|303.02
National Aluminium Company Ltd
NATIONALUM
208
|13.4
|38,201.94
|1,062.18
|2.4
|4,001.48
|86.33
Hindustan Copper Ltd
HINDCOPPER
250.23
|60.19
|24,214.28
|101.68
|0.37
|518.19
|24.89
Gravita India Ltd
GRAVITA
2,290.75
|92.06
|16,919.48
|50.58
|0.21
|786.3
|204.26
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman / Executive Director / M D / Promoter
Arun Raghuvirraj Bhandari
WTD & Executive Director
Lalit Bhandari
Independent Non Exe. Director
KARAN VERMA
Independent Non Exe. Director
Sudha Sukesh Gandhi
Independent Non Exe. Director
Vijay Singh Bapna
Independent Non Exe. Director
Sunil Khanna
Whole-time Director
Tenneti Narasimham Murthy
Non Executive Director
Mayank Arun Bhandari
Independent Non Exe. Director
SANJAY SACHETI
Reports by MMP Industries Ltd
Summary
MMP Industries Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name Semi Conductor Packages Private Limited on October 8, 1973. Subsequently, the name of the Company changed to Maharashtra Metal Powders Private Limited on October 18, 1984. Further, Company converted into a Public Limited Company and name was changed to Maharashtra Metal Powders Limited on December 28, 1994 and further, the name was changed to MMP Industries Limited on June 19, 2012. The Company is primarily engaged in the business of manufacturing, selling, distribution and trading of Aluminium Powder, Aluminium Pyro and Flake Powder, Aluminium Paste, Aluminium Conductor and Aluminium Foils. The Company is also engaged in trading and manufacturing of MnO and MnO2 Powder.Aluminium powders (pyro, flake and atomised) are used in many industrial sectors like construction (AAC Blocks) and mining (Aluminised slurry explosives), agriculture (pesticides), defence (ammunition), fire crackers, railways (thermit portions) etc. Aluminium pastes are used in automotive, decorative and industrial paints. Aluminium Conductors are consumed by the power sector for laying of overhead transmission lines.The Company has entered into a Joint Venture with Toyo Aluminium K.K. of Japan for the manufacturing of specialty aluminium pastes in a new company known as Toyal MMP India Private Limited. The Company holds 26% shareholding in this JV Company. The commercial production in this unit commenced in February
The MMP Industries Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹319.65 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of MMP Industries Ltd is ₹811.99 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of MMP Industries Ltd is 30.11 and 3.27 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a MMP Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of MMP Industries Ltd is ₹188.25 and ₹457.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25
MMP Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 26.62%, 3 Years at 31.89%, 1 Year at 68.02%, 6 Month at 24.57%, 3 Month at -8.49% and 1 Month at 0.77%.
