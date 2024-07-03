iifl-logo-icon 1
MMP Industries Ltd Share Price

319.65
(-6.47%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:14 PM

  • Open345.9
  • Day's High345.9
  • 52 Wk High457.9
  • Prev. Close341.75
  • Day's Low316.2
  • 52 Wk Low 188.25
  • Turnover (lac)57.46
  • P/E30.11
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value105.92
  • EPS11.35
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)811.99
  • Div. Yield0.44
View All Historical Data
MMP Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Non Ferrous Metals

Open

345.9

Prev. Close

341.75

Turnover(Lac.)

57.46

Day's High

345.9

Day's Low

316.2

52 Week's High

457.9

52 Week's Low

188.25

Book Value

105.92

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

811.99

P/E

30.11

EPS

11.35

Divi. Yield

0.44

MMP Industries Ltd Corporate Action

7 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 07 Aug, 2024

arrow

24 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 1.5

arrow

7 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

5 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

MMP Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

MMP Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:05 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 74.48%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 74.48%

Non-Promoter- 0.00%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 25.51%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

MMP Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

25.4

25.4

25.4

25.4

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

229.22

207.49

191.71

169.76

Net Worth

254.62

232.89

217.11

195.16

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

448.26

230.73

241.82

242.73

yoy growth (%)

94.27

-4.58

-0.37

19.44

Raw materials

-342.96

-161.52

-169.53

-173.32

As % of sales

76.51

70

70.1

71.4

Employee costs

-30.25

-21.53

-21.29

-16.04

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

32.44

20.81

25.14

24.37

Depreciation

-6.32

-4.53

-3.1

-2.01

Tax paid

-8.06

-5.03

-5.85

-9

Working capital

27.95

0.21

-12.64

40.55

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

94.27

-4.58

-0.37

19.44

Op profit growth

61.25

-5.9

-6.44

42.11

EBIT growth

60.27

-18.01

-2.7

44.85

Net profit growth

54.52

-18.18

25.49

6.06

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

578.54

538.29

448.26

230.73

241.82

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

578.54

538.29

448.26

230.73

241.82

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

8.56

3.41

5.07

2.71

2.93

View Annually Results

MMP Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Hindustan Zinc Ltd

HINDZINC

469.15

22.531,98,167.462,2982.777,99418.08

Hindalco Industries Ltd

HINDALCO

591.15

23.671,32,833.561,8910.5822,262303.02

National Aluminium Company Ltd

NATIONALUM

208

13.438,201.941,062.182.44,001.4886.33

Hindustan Copper Ltd

HINDCOPPER

250.23

60.1924,214.28101.680.37518.1924.89

Gravita India Ltd

GRAVITA

2,290.75

92.0616,919.4850.580.21786.3204.26

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT MMP Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman / Executive Director / M D / Promoter

Arun Raghuvirraj Bhandari

WTD & Executive Director

Lalit Bhandari

Independent Non Exe. Director

KARAN VERMA

Independent Non Exe. Director

Sudha Sukesh Gandhi

Independent Non Exe. Director

Vijay Singh Bapna

Independent Non Exe. Director

Sunil Khanna

Whole-time Director

Tenneti Narasimham Murthy

Non Executive Director

Mayank Arun Bhandari

Independent Non Exe. Director

SANJAY SACHETI

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by MMP Industries Ltd

Summary

MMP Industries Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name Semi Conductor Packages Private Limited on October 8, 1973. Subsequently, the name of the Company changed to Maharashtra Metal Powders Private Limited on October 18, 1984. Further, Company converted into a Public Limited Company and name was changed to Maharashtra Metal Powders Limited on December 28, 1994 and further, the name was changed to MMP Industries Limited on June 19, 2012. The Company is primarily engaged in the business of manufacturing, selling, distribution and trading of Aluminium Powder, Aluminium Pyro and Flake Powder, Aluminium Paste, Aluminium Conductor and Aluminium Foils. The Company is also engaged in trading and manufacturing of MnO and MnO2 Powder.Aluminium powders (pyro, flake and atomised) are used in many industrial sectors like construction (AAC Blocks) and mining (Aluminised slurry explosives), agriculture (pesticides), defence (ammunition), fire crackers, railways (thermit portions) etc. Aluminium pastes are used in automotive, decorative and industrial paints. Aluminium Conductors are consumed by the power sector for laying of overhead transmission lines.The Company has entered into a Joint Venture with Toyo Aluminium K.K. of Japan for the manufacturing of specialty aluminium pastes in a new company known as Toyal MMP India Private Limited. The Company holds 26% shareholding in this JV Company. The commercial production in this unit commenced in February
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the MMP Industries Ltd share price today?

The MMP Industries Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹319.65 today.

What is the Market Cap of MMP Industries Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of MMP Industries Ltd is ₹811.99 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of MMP Industries Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of MMP Industries Ltd is 30.11 and 3.27 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of MMP Industries Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a MMP Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of MMP Industries Ltd is ₹188.25 and ₹457.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of MMP Industries Ltd?

MMP Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 26.62%, 3 Years at 31.89%, 1 Year at 68.02%, 6 Month at 24.57%, 3 Month at -8.49% and 1 Month at 0.77%.

What is the shareholding pattern of MMP Industries Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of MMP Industries Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 74.48 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 25.51 %

