MMP Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
25.4
25.4
25.4
25.4
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
229.22
207.49
191.71
169.76
Net Worth
254.62
232.89
217.11
195.16
Minority Interest
Debt
93.23
57.56
52.15
29.5
Deferred Tax Liability Net
13.25
10.53
8.46
6.43
Total Liabilities
361.1
300.98
277.72
231.09
Fixed Assets
210.13
174.5
150.98
140.93
Intangible Assets
Investments
8
8
8
8
Deferred Tax Asset Net
2.55
1.98
2.48
2.09
Networking Capital
140.03
114.45
116.02
75.02
Inventories
111
86.16
76.89
49.59
Inventory Days
62.6
78.44
Sundry Debtors
57.12
44.57
51.79
39.03
Debtor Days
42.17
61.74
Other Current Assets
14.01
18.46
26.38
15.25
Sundry Creditors
-26.65
-21.6
-23.16
-16.12
Creditor Days
18.85
25.5
Other Current Liabilities
-15.45
-13.14
-15.88
-12.73
Cash
0.39
2.04
0.23
5.06
Total Assets
361.1
300.97
277.71
231.1
