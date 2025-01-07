iifl-logo-icon 1
MMP Industries Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

335
(4.80%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:29:59 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

448.26

230.73

241.82

242.73

yoy growth (%)

94.27

-4.58

-0.37

19.44

Raw materials

-342.96

-161.52

-169.53

-173.32

As % of sales

76.51

70

70.1

71.4

Employee costs

-30.25

-21.53

-21.29

-16.04

As % of sales

6.74

9.33

8.8

6.61

Other costs

-33.1

-21.67

-23.34

-23.82

As % of sales (Other Cost)

7.38

9.39

9.65

9.81

Operating profit

41.93

26

27.63

29.54

OPM

9.35

11.27

11.42

12.17

Depreciation

-6.32

-4.53

-3.1

-2.01

Interest expense

-3.63

-1.69

-2.31

-3.84

Other income

0.46

1.04

2.92

0.69

Profit before tax

32.44

20.81

25.14

24.37

Taxes

-8.06

-5.03

-5.85

-9

Tax rate

-24.84

-24.18

-23.28

-36.93

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

24.38

15.78

19.29

15.37

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

24.38

15.78

19.29

15.37

yoy growth (%)

54.52

-18.18

25.49

6.06

NPM

5.44

6.83

7.97

6.33

