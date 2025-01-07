Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
448.26
230.73
241.82
242.73
yoy growth (%)
94.27
-4.58
-0.37
19.44
Raw materials
-342.96
-161.52
-169.53
-173.32
As % of sales
76.51
70
70.1
71.4
Employee costs
-30.25
-21.53
-21.29
-16.04
As % of sales
6.74
9.33
8.8
6.61
Other costs
-33.1
-21.67
-23.34
-23.82
As % of sales (Other Cost)
7.38
9.39
9.65
9.81
Operating profit
41.93
26
27.63
29.54
OPM
9.35
11.27
11.42
12.17
Depreciation
-6.32
-4.53
-3.1
-2.01
Interest expense
-3.63
-1.69
-2.31
-3.84
Other income
0.46
1.04
2.92
0.69
Profit before tax
32.44
20.81
25.14
24.37
Taxes
-8.06
-5.03
-5.85
-9
Tax rate
-24.84
-24.18
-23.28
-36.93
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
24.38
15.78
19.29
15.37
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
24.38
15.78
19.29
15.37
yoy growth (%)
54.52
-18.18
25.49
6.06
NPM
5.44
6.83
7.97
6.33
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.