MMP Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
32.44
20.81
25.14
24.37
Depreciation
-6.32
-4.53
-3.1
-2.01
Tax paid
-8.06
-5.03
-5.85
-9
Working capital
27.95
0.21
-12.64
40.55
Other operating items
Operating
46.01
11.45
3.54
53.9
Capital expenditure
41.54
26.61
35.05
2.54
Free cash flow
87.55
38.06
38.59
56.44
Equity raised
337.08
307.91
224.97
104.32
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
32.55
23.18
-2.43
15.73
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
457.18
369.16
261.14
176.5
