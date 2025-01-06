iifl-logo-icon 1
MMP Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

319.65
(-6.47%)
Jan 6, 2025

MMP Industries FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

32.44

20.81

25.14

24.37

Depreciation

-6.32

-4.53

-3.1

-2.01

Tax paid

-8.06

-5.03

-5.85

-9

Working capital

27.95

0.21

-12.64

40.55

Other operating items

Operating

46.01

11.45

3.54

53.9

Capital expenditure

41.54

26.61

35.05

2.54

Free cash flow

87.55

38.06

38.59

56.44

Equity raised

337.08

307.91

224.97

104.32

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

32.55

23.18

-2.43

15.73

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

457.18

369.16

261.14

176.5

