MMP Industries Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Notice of Annual General Meeting to be held on August 28, 2024. MMP Industries Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Proceedings of Annual General Meeting held on August 28, 2024 along with a copy of minutes. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 28/08/2024) MMP Industries Limited has submitted the Exchange a copy Srutinizers report of Annual General Meeting held on August 28, 2024. Further, the company has informed the Exchange regarding voting results. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 30/08/2024)