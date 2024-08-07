|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|24 May 2024
|19 Aug 2024
|-
|1.5
|15
|Final
|The Board of Directors has also recommended its maiden final dividend for FY 2023-24 @ 15% i.e., Rs. 1.5/- per equity share of face value of Rs. 10/- each, subject to approval by the Shareholders at the ensuing 51st Annual General Meeting (AGM). MMP Industries Limited has informed the Exchange that Register of Members & Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from 20-Aug-2024 to 28-Aug-2024 for the purpose of Dividend & Meeting. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 07/08/2024)
