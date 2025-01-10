TO THE MEMBERS OF,

MMP INDUSTRIES LIMITED

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of MMP INDUSTRIES LIMITED (the "Company"), which comprises the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including the Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Cash Flows and the Statement of Changes in Equity for the year ended on that date and notes to the standalone financial statements, including a summary of material accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as "the standalone financial statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013, as amended, ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended ("Ind AS"), and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, and its standalone profit including total comprehensive income (losses), its standalone cash flows and the standalone changes in equity for the year ended on that date.

Basis of Opinion

We conducted our audit of the standalone financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the "Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the standalone financial statements" section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("the ICAI") together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the standalone financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. For each matter below, our description of how our audit addressed the matter is provided in that context.

We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters and to be communicated in our report. We have fulfilled the responsibilities described in the Auditors responsibilities for the audit of the standalone financial statements section of our report, including in relation to these matters. Accordingly, our audit included the performance of procedures designed to respond to our assessment of the risk of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements. The results of our audit procedures, including the procedures performed to address the matter below, provide the basis for our audit opinion on the accompanying standalone financial statements.

The Key Audit Matters How was the matter addressed in our Audit Revenue Recognition (Refer Note No. 1.4.(d) and 29 of the Standalone Financial Statements) Revenue is one of the key profit drivers and is therefore susceptible to misstatements. Revenue is measured in net of any discounts and rebates. Revenue from sale of products is considered as key audit matter as there is a risk of accuracy of recognition and measurement of sales in the standalone financial statements considering the following aspects: Our audit procedures with regards to revenue recognition is a combination of internal controls and substantive procedures which included the following: * Determination of performance obligation for recognition of revenue. * Evaluated the design of internal control. * Estimation of variable consideration in pricing. * For evaluation of operating effectiveness of internal controls, tested revenue by verifying, on sample basis, agreements executed with the customers, relevant documentary evidence of satisfaction of performance obligation for timing of recognition of revenue, accuracy of revenue recognition including variable consideration included pricing, cut off transactions at the year end and tax amount of the invoices. * Cut-off is the key assertion in so far as revenue recognition is concerned, since an inappropriate cut-off can result in material misstatement of results for the periods. * Performed substantive testing by verifying the sales invoice and other relevant documentary evidence on sample basis. * Obtain the balance confirmation form selected samples and verified the reconciliation, if any, for the confirmation received. * Evaluated the appropriateness of accounting policies, related disclosures made and overall presentation in the standalone financial statements. Capital Work-in-Progress / Property, Plants and Equipments The Company had embarked on a project on enhancement of Property, Plants and Equipments in "UMRED" and "BHANDARA". The Value of such Property, Plant and Equipment capitalized during the reporting period is Rs 2,552.12 Lakhs and Rs 489.43 Lakhs. The project needs to be capitalized and depreciated once the assets are ready to use as intended by the Companys management. Inappropriate timing of capitalization of the project and / or inappropriate classification of categories of item of Property, Plant and Equipment could results in material misstatement of Capital Work-in-Progress / Property, Plant and Equipment with a consequent impact on charge of depreciation and results for the period. Our audit procedures included testing the design, implementations and operating effectiveness of controls in respect of review of capital work-in-progress, particularly in respect of timing of the capitalization and recording of additions to items of various categories of Property, Plant and Equipment with source documentation, substantive testing of appropriateness of the cut-off date considered for project capitalization. We tested the source documentation to determine whether the expenditure is of capital nature and has been appropriately approved and segregated into appropriate categories. We reviewed operating expenses to determine the appropriateness of accounting. Further, through sites visit, we physically verified the existence of capital work-in-progress / Property, Plant and Equipment. Existence and Valuation of Inventories The Companys Inventories as at the end of the reporting period are Rs 11,099.96 Lakhs representing 27.70% of the Companys total assets. (Refer "Note No. 10" of the standalone financial statements) In response to these key matters, our audit included, among others, the following principal audit procedures: The existence of inventories is a key audit matters due to involvement of high risk, basis the nature and size of the products where in value per unit is relatively insignificant but high volumes are involved which are distributed across different plants of the Company. * Understood the managements control over physical inventory counts and their valuation. * Evaluation of design and testing of the operating effectiveness of internal controls relating to physical inventory counts at the plants. In testing these controls, we observed the inventory cycle count process on a sample basis, inspected the results of the inventory cycle count and confirmed that the variances were approved and appropriately accounted for. * Evaluation of design and testing of the operating effectiveness of internal controls relating to purchases, sales and inventories including the automated controls. * We have performed the physical verification of inventories on a sample basis for establishing the existence of inventory as at the end of the reporting period. * For a representative sample, verification that the finished goods inventories were correctly measured, using a recalculation of the measurement of those inventories based on the cost of acquiring them from suppliers and considering the costs of directly attributable to such goods. * Assessed the key estimates used by the Companys management to determine the net realizable value and the consistency thereof with the Companys policy on provision for non-moving inventory and performed a sensitivity analysis on the estimated selling price and compared with the cost per item. Carrying Value of Trade Receivables As at March 31, 2024, trade receivables constitutes approximately 14.26% of total assets of the Company (Refer "Note No. 11" of the standalone financial statements). The Company is required to regularly assess the recoverability of its trade receivables. Our audit procedures included, among other the followings: The Company applied, expected credit loss (ECL) model for measurement and recognition of impairment loss on trade receivables. The Company uses a provision matrix to determine impairment loss allowances. The provision matrix is based on its historically observed default rates over the expected life of trade receivables and is adjusted for forward- looking estimates. * Evaluated the Companys accounting policies pertaining to impairment of financial assets and assessed compliance with those policies in term of Ind AS - 109, "Financial Instruments". This is a key audit matters as significant judgment is involved to establish the provision matrix. * Assessed and tested the design and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls over provision for expected credit loss (ECL). * Evaluated the managements assumption and judgment relating to various parameters which included the historical default rates and business environment in which the entity operates for estimating the amount of such provision. * Evaluated the managements assessment of recoverability of the outstanding receivables and recoverability of the overdue / aged receivables through inquiry with the management, and analysis of the collection trends in respect of receivables. * Assessed and read the disclosures made by the Company in the standalone financial statements.

Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report thereon

The Companys Management and the Board of Directors are responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Managements Discussion and Analysis, Boards Report including Annexure to the Boards Report, Report on Corporate Governance, Business Responsibility and Sustainability Report and Shareholders information, but does not include the consolidated financial statements, standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements, or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information; we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Managements Responsibility for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Management and the Board of Directors are responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the standalone financial position, the standalone financial performance including the other comprehensive income / (losses), standalone cash flows and standalone changes in equity of the Company in accordance with the accounting principle generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) as specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, time to time. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentations of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, the Companys Management and the Board of Directors are responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Companys management and Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Companys Board of Directors are responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal controls.

• Obtain an understanding of internal financial controls relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under Section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by the Companys Management and Board of Directors.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of the managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the standalone financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable users of the standalone financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the standalone financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of Section 143 of the Act, we give in the Annexure "A", a statement on the matters specified in paragraph 3 and paragraph 4 of the said Order.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, based on our audit, we report that:

a. We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b. In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c. The Standalone Balance Sheet, the Standalone Statement of Profit and Loss including the Other Comprehensive Income / (Losses), the Standalone Statement of Cash Flows and the Standalone Statement of Changes in Equity dealt with this Reports are in agreement with the relevant books of account.

d. In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards as specified under section 133 of the Act, read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, time to time.

e. On the basis of the written representation received from the directors as on March 31, 2024, taken on the record by the Board of Directors, none of directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024, from being appointed as a director in term of Section 164(2) of the Act.

f. With respect to adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to these standalone financial statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such control, refer to our separate report in Annexure "B". Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements.

g. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of Section 197(16) of the Act, as amended, time to time, in our opinion and to the best of our information and explanations given to us, the remuneration paid / provided by the Company to its directors during the reporting period is in accordance with the provision of section 197 of the Act. The remuneration paid to any directors is not in excess of the limit laid down under section 197 of the Act. The Ministry of Corporate Affairs ("MCA") has not prescribed other details under section 197(16) of the Act which are required to be commented upon by us.

h. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Independent Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended, time to time, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us;

(i) The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its standalone financial statements - Refer "Note No. 47" of the standalone financial statements.

(ii) The Company has made the necessary provisions, as required under the applicable law or the Indian Accounting Standards, for material foreseeable losses, if any, on long-term contracts including derivative contracts.

(iii) There has been no delay in transferring the amounts required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv) a) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed fund or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entities, including the foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediaries shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like to or on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

b) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person or entities, including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

c) Based on such audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

(v) As stated in "Note No. 50" to the standalone financial statements:

a) The final dividend proposed in the previous year, declared and paid by the Company during the reporting period is in accordance with section 123 of the Act, as applicable.

b) During the reporting period and until the date of this report, the Company has not declared or paid any interim dividend in accordance with section 123 of the Act, as applicable.

c) The Board of Directors of the Company has proposed the final dividend for the period, which is subject to the approval of the shareholders at their ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM). The amount of dividend proposed is in accordance with section 123 of the Act, as applicable.

(vi) Based on our examination, which included test check, the Company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of accounts for the financial period ended March 31, 2024, which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facilities and the same has operated throughout the period for all the relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit, we did not come across any instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with.

As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from April 01, 2023, reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rule, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial period ended March 31, 2024.

ANNEXURE "A" TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in Paragraph 1 under "Report on the Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements" Section of our report of Even Date)

Report on Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government of India in terms of Section 143(11) of the Companies Act, 2013 (‘the Act) of MMP INDUSTRIES LIMITED ("the Company");

To the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us by the Company and the books of accounts and records examined by us in normal course of audit, we state that:

1. In respect of the Companys Property, Plant and Equipment and Intangible assets;

a) i) The Company has maintained proper records in the electronic mode showing full particulars, including the quantitative details and situation of property, plant and equipment.

ii) The Company has maintained the proper records showing the full particulars of intangible assets.

b) The Company has a regular program at reasonable interval for physical verification of property, plant and equipment so as to cover all the assets, the periodicity of physical verification, in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and nature of its assets. According to the information and explanation given to us, no material discrepancies were noticed on such physical verification.

c) Based on our examination of the property tax receipts and lease agreement for land on which building is constructed, registered sale deed / transfer deed / conveyance deed provided to us, we report that, the title deeds in respect of self-constructed buildings and title deeds of all other immovable properties (other than properties where the Company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favor of the Company), disclosed in the standalone financial statements and included under property, plant and equipment are held in the name of the Company as at the Balance Sheet date. In respect of the immovable properties taken on lease by the Company, the lease agreements are held in the name of the Company as at the Balance Sheet date, if any.

d) The Company has not revalued any of its property, plant and equipment and intangible assets during the reporting period.

e) According to information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, no proceeding has been initiated during the reporting period or are pending against the Company as at March 31, 2024 for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) and Rules made thereunder.

2. In respect of Companys inventories;

a) As explained to us, inventories except goods-in-transit and the stock lying with third parties have been physically verified during the year by the management at reasonable intervals. In our opinion, in respect of stock lying with third parties at the end of the year, written confirmations have been obtained. In our opinion, the frequency of such verification is reasonable. In our opinion, the coverage and the procedure adopted by the management for the physical verification are appropriate considering the size and the nature of the products dealt in by the Company. As explained to us, there were no discrepancies of 10% or more in the aggregate for each class of inventories that were noticed on such physical verification of inventories. However, any other discrepancies, if any, noticed on such physical verification have been properly dealt with in the books of accounts.

b) During the reporting period, the Company has been sanctioned working capital limit in excess of five crore rupees, in aggregate, at point of time during the reporting period, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets. In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, the quarterly returns and the statements filed by the Company with such banks or financial institutions are in agreement with the books of accounts of the Company.

3. The Company has made investments in, provided any guarantee or security or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured to companies, firms, limited liability partnerships or other parties, during the reporting period, in respect of which;

a) According to information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records, the Company has not provided any loans or advances in the nature of loans or stood guarantee, or provided security to any other entities including subsidiaries, associates and joint ventures during the reporting period, hence the requirement to report under clause 3(iii)(a)(A) and 3(iii)(a)(B) of the said Order is not applicable.

b) The Company has not made investment in nor granted any loans and advances in the nature of loans, during the reporting period, hence the requirement to report under clause 3(iii)(b) in respect of terms and conditions of investment made in and grants of loans, during the reporting period, prima facie, not prejudicial to the interest of the Companys interest is not applicable.

c) The Company has not granted any loans and advances in the nature of loans, to any other entities including subsidiaries, associates and joint ventures, hence the requirement to report under clause 3(iii)(c), in respect of schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest has been stipulated and the repayments of the principal amounts and receipts of interest have generally been regular as per stipulation is not applicable.

d) The Company has not granted any loans and advances in the nature of loans, to any other entities including subsidiaries, associates and joint ventures, hence the requirement to report under clause 3(iii)(d), in respect of overdue amounts remain outstanding for more than ninety days as at the balance sheet date is not applicable.

e) The Company has not granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, to any other entities including subsidiaries, associates and joint ventures, hence the requirement to report under clause 3(iii)(e), in respect of the details of loans which has fallen due, during the reporting period, or has been renewed or extended or fresh loans granted to settle the overdue of the existing loans given to the same parties is not applicable.

f) The Company has not granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment during the reporting period. Hence, the requirement to report under clause 3(iii)(f) of the said Order is not applicable.

The Company has not made any investment in firms and limited liabilities partnership during the reporting period. Further the Company has not provided any guarantees or securities or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to the companies, firms, limited liability partnership or any other parties.

4. In our opinion and according to information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records, the Company has complied with the provisions of section 185 and section 186 of the Act, in respect to grant of loans, making investments and providing guarantees and securities, as applicable.

5. The Company has neither accepted any deposits from public nor accepted any amounts which are deemed to be the deposits of the Company, within the meaning of section 73 to section 76 of the Act or any other relevant provisions and Rules made thereunder, during the reporting period, therefore, the requirement to report under clause 3(v) of the said Order is not applicable.

6. We have broadly reviewed the cost records as maintained by the Company pursuant to the Companies (Cost Records and Audit) Rules, 2014, as amended, time to time, prescribed by the Central Government under section 148(1) of the Companies Act, in respect of the Companys products / services to which said Rules are made applicable, and we are of the opinion that, prima facie, the prescribed cost records have been made and maintained. However, we have not made a detailed examination of the cost records with a view to determining whether they are accurate or complete.

7. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, in respect of statutory dues, we report that;

a) The Company has generally been regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues, including goods and service tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income tax, sales tax, service tax, duties of custom, duties of excise, value added tax, cess and other material statutory dues applicable to it with the appropriate authorities.

According to the information and explanations given to us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of goods and service tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income tax, sales tax, service tax, duties of custom, duties of excise, cess and other material statutory dues were in arrears as at March 31, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

b) According to the information and explanation given to us, there are no material statutory dues referred to in sub- clause (a) above which have not been deposited with the appropriate authority on account of any dispute.

8. According to the information and explanation given to us and on the basis of our examination of the record of the Company, there were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the reporting period in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961. (43 of 1961)

9. a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us by the Company, the Company has not defaulted on the repayment of any loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender.

b) The Company has not been declared as a willful defaulter by banks or financial institutions or government or any government authority.

c) The Company has taken term loan during the reporting period and there was no unutilized balance of term loan at the beginning of the reporting period, the same has been utilized and applied for the purpose for which the said loans were obtained, except the fund deployed temporarily elsewhere.

d) On an overall examination of the standalone financial statements of the Company, funds raised on a short-term basis have, prima facie, not been used during the reporting period for long-term purposes by the Company.

e) According to the information and explanation given to us and on the basis of our examination of the record of the Company, we report that, the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or persons on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures as defined under the Companies Act, 2013. Hence, the requirement to report under clause 3(ix)(e) of the said Order is not applicable.

f) According to the information and explanation given to us and on the basis of our examination on the record of the Company, we report that, the Company has not raised any loans during the reporting period on the basis of pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies as defined under the Companies Act, 2013. Hence, the requirement to report under clause 3(ix)(f) of the said Order is not applicable.

10. a) The Company has not raised any money by way of an initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the reporting period and hence the requirement to report under clause 3(x)(a) of the said Order is not applicable.

b) The Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully or partly or optionally) and hence, the requirement to report under clause 3(x)(b) of the said Order is not applicable.

11. a) According to the information and explanation given to us and on the basis of examinations of records of the Company, considering the principles of materiality outlined in Standards of Auditing, we report that, no fraud by the Company and no material fraud on the Company by its officers or employees has been noticed or reported during the reporting period.

b) According to the information and explanation given to us and on the basis of examinations of records of the Company, we report that, no report under sub-section (12) of Section 143 of the Companies Act has been filled in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the reporting period and up to the date of this report.

c) In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, the Company has not received any complaints from whistle-blowers, hence the requirement to report under clause 3(xi)(c) of the said Order is not applicable.

12. The Company is not a Nidhi Company as prescribed under section 406 of the Companies Act and hence the requirement to report under clause 3(xii) of the said Order is not applicable.

13. According to information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, all the transactions with related parties are in compliance with section 177 and section 188 of the Companies Act, 2013, wherever applicable and details of such related party transactions have been disclosed in the standalone financial statements, under "Note No. 45 - the transactions with Related Parties" as required under Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) - 24, "RelatedParty Disclosure" specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rule, 2014, as amended, time to time.

14. a) In our opinion, the Company has an adequate internal audit system commensurate with the size and the nature of its business.

b) We have considered the internal audit report for the year under audit, issued to the Company during the reporting period and till the date of this report, covering the period up to March 31, 2024, in determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures.

15. In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, during the reporting period, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors, or the persons connected with him and hence provisions of section 192 of the Act are not applicable. Hence, the requirement to report under clause 3(xv) of the said Order is not applicable.

16. a) In our opinion, the Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act,

1934, therefore, the requirement to report under clause 3(xvi)(a) and (b) of the said Order is not applicable.

b) In our opinion, the Company is not a core investment company (CIC) also there is no CIC within the Group, as defined in the regulation made by the Reserve Bank of India in Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016 and accordingly the reporting under clause 3(xvi)(c) and (d) of the said Order are not applicable.

17. The Company has not incurred any cash losses during the financial year covered by our audit and in the immediately preceding financial year, hence the requirement to report under clause 3(xvii) of the said Order is not applicable.

18. There has been no resignation of the Statutory Auditor of the Company during the reporting period; hence the requirement to report under clause 3(xviii) of the said Order is not applicable.

19. On the basis of financial ratios disclosed in the notes to standalone financial statements, Refer "Note No. 42", ageing and expected due dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the standalone financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and the Management plans and based on our examination of evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which cause us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not as assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of this audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the date of balance sheet, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

20. The Company has fully spent the required amounts towards Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and there is no unspent CSR amount for the year, which requiring a transfer to a fund as specified in Schedule VII to the Companies Act or special account in compliance with the provisions of sub-section (6) of section 135 of the said Act. Hence the requirement to report under clause 3(xx) of the said Order is not applicable to the Company.

ANNEXURE "B" TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph 2(f) under "Report on the Other Regulatory Requirements" section of our report of even date)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements over the Financial Reporting under Clause (i) of sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

Opinion

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to these standalone financial statements of "MMP INDUSTRIES LIMITED" ("the Company") as of March 31, 2024, in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanation given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls with reference to these standalone financial statements and such internal financial controls with reference to these standalone financial statements were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("the ICAI").

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys Management and the Board of Directors are responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls with reference to these standalone financial statements based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("the ICAI"). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to the Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to these standalone financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") issued by the ICAI and the Standards on Auditing prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls with reference to these standalone financial statements. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to these standalone financial statements was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to these standalone financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to these standalone financial statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls with reference to these standalone financial statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide the basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to these standalone financial statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

A Companys internal financial controls with reference to these standalone financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of standalone financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A Companys internal financial controls with reference to these standalone financial statements includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the Company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of standalone financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the Company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the Company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the Companys assets that could have a material effect on the standalone financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over the Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to these standalone financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial controls with reference to these standalone financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.