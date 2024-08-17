iifl-logo-icon 1
Parekh Aluminex Ltd Share Price

35.2
(-3.03%)
Jul 8, 2014|12:00:00 AM

Parekh Aluminex Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Non Ferrous Metals

Open

36

Prev. Close

36.3

Turnover(Lac.)

1.38

Day's High

36

Day's Low

35

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

47.62

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

45.55

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

39.45

Parekh Aluminex Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Parekh Aluminex Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Parekh Aluminex Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|08:52 AM
Dec-2013Sep-2013Jun-2013Mar-2013
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 6.21%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 6.21%

Non-Promoter- 15.83%

Institutions: 15.82%

Non-Institutions: 77.95%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Parekh Aluminex Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2012Mar-2011Mar-2010Mar-2009

Equity Capital

12.94

12.94

12.94

12.94

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

433.16

355.38

293.4

252.56

Net Worth

446.1

368.32

306.34

265.5

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2012Mar-2011

Revenue

1,369.75

902.34

yoy growth (%)

51.79

Raw materials

-1,029.7

-677.01

As % of sales

75.17

75.02

Employee costs

-9.46

-6.13

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2012Mar-2011

Profit before tax

120.34

81.2

Depreciation

-59.92

-44.18

Tax paid

-35.68

-13.95

Working capital

421.01

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2012Mar-2011

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

51.79

Op profit growth

55.11

EBIT growth

63.2

Net profit growth

25.88

No Record Found

Parekh Aluminex Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Hindustan Zinc Ltd

HINDZINC

469.15

22.531,98,167.462,2982.777,99418.08

Hindalco Industries Ltd

HINDALCO

591.15

23.671,32,833.561,8910.5822,262303.02

National Aluminium Company Ltd

NATIONALUM

208

13.438,201.941,062.182.44,001.4886.33

Hindustan Copper Ltd

HINDCOPPER

250.23

60.1924,214.28101.680.37518.1924.89

Gravita India Ltd

GRAVITA

2,290.75

92.0616,919.4850.580.21786.3204.26

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Parekh Aluminex Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Director

Devanshu Desai

Director

Deepan Parekh

Additional Director

Shailendra Patni

Nominee

A Diwakara Rao

Independent Director

Taher H Pothiwala

Independent Director

Abdul Majeed Sirguroh

Independent Director

Prasengit Goswami

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Parekh Aluminex Ltd

Summary

Parekh Aluminex (PAL) is an ISO 9001 certified Public Ltd Company (holding ISO9001:2000 certificate from BVQ1,U.K.) engaged in the production and sale of Aluminium Foil Containers (AFC), its lids & covers and Aluminium Foil Rolls (AFR) since 1994. The company was formed in the year 1994.PAL has one of the Worlds best technologies in manufacturing the product. PAL is the largest manufacturers & exporters of the product it is in, whole of India. Further, it controls majority of the Indian market share and also has a significant share in the riche market of United Kingdom. PAL has also been accredited a Good status by Dun & Bradstreet Ltd, one of the leading rating agencies of the World.
