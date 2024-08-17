SectorNon Ferrous Metals
Open₹36
Prev. Close₹36.3
Turnover(Lac.)₹1.38
Day's High₹36
Day's Low₹35
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹47.62
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)45.55
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield39.45
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
|Mar-2010
|Mar-2009
Equity Capital
12.94
12.94
12.94
12.94
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
433.16
355.38
293.4
252.56
Net Worth
446.1
368.32
306.34
265.5
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Revenue
1,369.75
902.34
yoy growth (%)
51.79
Raw materials
-1,029.7
-677.01
As % of sales
75.17
75.02
Employee costs
-9.46
-6.13
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Profit before tax
120.34
81.2
Depreciation
-59.92
-44.18
Tax paid
-35.68
-13.95
Working capital
421.01
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
51.79
Op profit growth
55.11
EBIT growth
63.2
Net profit growth
25.88
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Hindustan Zinc Ltd
HINDZINC
469.15
|22.53
|1,98,167.46
|2,298
|2.77
|7,994
|18.08
Hindalco Industries Ltd
HINDALCO
591.15
|23.67
|1,32,833.56
|1,891
|0.58
|22,262
|303.02
National Aluminium Company Ltd
NATIONALUM
208
|13.4
|38,201.94
|1,062.18
|2.4
|4,001.48
|86.33
Hindustan Copper Ltd
HINDCOPPER
250.23
|60.19
|24,214.28
|101.68
|0.37
|518.19
|24.89
Gravita India Ltd
GRAVITA
2,290.75
|92.06
|16,919.48
|50.58
|0.21
|786.3
|204.26
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Director
Devanshu Desai
Director
Deepan Parekh
Additional Director
Shailendra Patni
Nominee
A Diwakara Rao
Independent Director
Taher H Pothiwala
Independent Director
Abdul Majeed Sirguroh
Independent Director
Prasengit Goswami
Reports by Parekh Aluminex Ltd
Summary
Parekh Aluminex (PAL) is an ISO 9001 certified Public Ltd Company (holding ISO9001:2000 certificate from BVQ1,U.K.) engaged in the production and sale of Aluminium Foil Containers (AFC), its lids & covers and Aluminium Foil Rolls (AFR) since 1994. The company was formed in the year 1994.PAL has one of the Worlds best technologies in manufacturing the product. PAL is the largest manufacturers & exporters of the product it is in, whole of India. Further, it controls majority of the Indian market share and also has a significant share in the riche market of United Kingdom. PAL has also been accredited a Good status by Dun & Bradstreet Ltd, one of the leading rating agencies of the World.
