|Dec-2013
|Sep-2013
|Jun-2013
|Mar-2013
|Dec-2012
Promoter
-
-
-
-
-
Foreign
0%
0%
0%
0%
0%
Indian
6.21%
6.21%
9.92%
19.48%
37.5%
Total Promoter
-
-
-
-
-
Institutions
15.82%
15.82%
15.61%
15.3%
11.94%
Non-Institutions
77.95%
77.95%
74.46%
65.21%
50.54%
Total Non-Promoter
93.78%
93.78%
90.07%
80.51%
62.49%
Custodian
0%
0%
0%
0%
0%
Total
100%
100%
100%
100%
100%
