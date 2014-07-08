Parekh Aluminex Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
|Mar-2010
|Mar-2009
Equity Capital
12.94
12.94
12.94
12.94
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
433.16
355.38
293.4
252.56
Net Worth
446.1
368.32
306.34
265.5
Minority Interest
Debt
994.09
536.55
405.94
208.63
Deferred Tax Liability Net
13.16
1.81
3.86
1.37
Total Liabilities
1,453.35
906.68
716.14
475.5
Fixed Assets
681.11
556.47
490.83
296.51
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
729.06
312.48
185.39
151.33
Inventories
335.5
175.22
109.52
86.83
Inventory Days
89.4
70.87
Sundry Debtors
346.17
194.21
128.78
88.64
Debtor Days
92.24
78.55
Other Current Assets
170.4
24.93
37.86
29.93
Sundry Creditors
-57.45
-32.91
-66.41
-49.07
Creditor Days
15.3
13.31
Other Current Liabilities
-65.56
-48.97
-24.36
-5
Cash
43.18
37.73
39.92
27.66
Total Assets
1,453.35
906.68
716.14
475.5
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.