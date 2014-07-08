Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Revenue
1,369.75
902.34
yoy growth (%)
51.79
Raw materials
-1,029.7
-677.01
As % of sales
75.17
75.02
Employee costs
-9.46
-6.13
As % of sales
0.69
0.67
Other costs
-82.53
-59.28
As % of sales (Other Cost)
6.02
6.57
Operating profit
248.05
159.91
OPM
18.1
17.72
Depreciation
-59.92
-44.18
Interest expense
-71.43
-36.3
Other income
3.64
1.78
Profit before tax
120.34
81.2
Taxes
-35.68
-13.95
Tax rate
-29.65
-17.17
Minorities and other
0
0
Adj. profit
84.66
67.25
Exceptional items
0
0
Net profit
84.66
67.25
yoy growth (%)
25.88
NPM
6.18
7.45
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.