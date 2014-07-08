iifl-logo-icon 1
Parekh Aluminex Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

35.2
(-3.03%)
Jul 8, 2014|12:00:00 AM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2012Mar-2011

Revenue

1,369.75

902.34

yoy growth (%)

51.79

Raw materials

-1,029.7

-677.01

As % of sales

75.17

75.02

Employee costs

-9.46

-6.13

As % of sales

0.69

0.67

Other costs

-82.53

-59.28

As % of sales (Other Cost)

6.02

6.57

Operating profit

248.05

159.91

OPM

18.1

17.72

Depreciation

-59.92

-44.18

Interest expense

-71.43

-36.3

Other income

3.64

1.78

Profit before tax

120.34

81.2

Taxes

-35.68

-13.95

Tax rate

-29.65

-17.17

Minorities and other

0

0

Adj. profit

84.66

67.25

Exceptional items

0

0

Net profit

84.66

67.25

yoy growth (%)

25.88

NPM

6.18

7.45

